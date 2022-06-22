Six Kearneyites, Yanney Park to show off their bountiful gardens Saturday

KEARNEY — After four years away, the Community Summer Garden Walk is blooming again.

The event, entitled “Our Garden Story,” will feature six resplendent gardens. It will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Sponsored by the Soil Sisters and Misters Garden Club, it will benefit the new Gardens at Yanney Park.

Among others, the walk will showcase the green thumb of Chuck Prochaska at 1506 Fifth Ave. Prochaska, who retired four years ago, began gardening 20 years (“maybe longer”) as a way to relieve stress.

He began with above-ground raised beds for vegetables. He has added extensive plants and flowers. He begins planting in February and has flowers blooming through November. “I love to grow perennials,” he said.

Michael and Emma Barnett will display their yard’s “modern prairie” theme, with perennial grasses, Russian sage and Black-eyed Susans. Emma volunteered their property for the walk last fall. “I think ours is a little different from what you see in many new construction areas across Kearney,” she said.

This is Soil Sisters and Misters’ first garden walk since 2018. Postponed the last three years by floods and COVID-19, it is being chaired by JoAnn Lilly. Her four-person committee signed up gardeners last fall so they could plant this spring with an eye toward showing off their efforts this summer.

Lilly said she simply got online and invited people to participate. Prochaska stepped up first.

“He was as excited as a kid in a candy store,” Lilly said.

Shortly after that came the Barnetts, followed by three neighboring families on Regency Place, and city horticulturist Coelette Gruber, who volunteered The Garden at Yanney Park.

“Within 48 hours, the tour was set up,” Lilly said.

Also involved is the Kearney Public Library, which has recommended a book that matches each type of garden featured on the walk.

“We don’t want this to just be a look and see,” Patsy Bruner, a committee member, said. “We are focusing on various kinds of gardens, from edibles to container planting. Each garden has its own story. We hope people will take the tour and come back to the library to learn more.”

On Saturday’s tour, lemonade will be offered at two stops. At the Prochaska home, five of Prochaska’s six grandchildren will sell lemonade and take donations for the Yanney Park gardens. “They’re learning philanthropy as well as raising their own money,” Prochaska said.

Saturday’s sights will include:

n Kathy and Les Livingston have a back yard that Lilly described as a “calming sanctuary,” with 100 impatiens under the maple tree and forsythia, iris, phlox, hydrangea, butterfly blushes, dogwood and a 65-year-old blue spruce transplanted from the home of Les’s grandparents.

n Michael and Emma Barnett both studied natural resources and agriculture at South Dakota State University,

When they bought their home in 2019, the couple sought to create “a family-friendly space” where their young children could enjoy helping in the garden, playing in the sandbox and yard, catching bugs, and exploring nature, Emma said.

Gardeners for more than a decade, they try new things every year, such as this year’s “flamethrower” red bud in the front yard.

n Jonathan and Miriam Nikkila’s gardens focus on plants that are friendly to beneficial insects, including wasps and bees. Their front yard garden has water features, native plants and 170 plant species. Back yard gardens are more conventional. Tour-goers will see that Jonathan invests in plants that attract insects. In 2015, he wrote a book, “Bugs in My Backyard Discovery Journal.”

n Betty Jo and Jim Armagost have beautified their yard extensively since purchasing the house in 2013. They plant vegetables in raised beds, along with annuals, perennials and accent pots. “I have a lot of perennials, and I try to schedule their blooming at different times. It is always a work in progress,” Betty Jo said.

She also displays yard art from Beth Jasnoch, and a “unique sculpture” made by a friend. “Wherever things are not growing or blooming, I like to put in yard art,” she added.

n The Gardens at Yanney Park, opened last October, will eventually include seven connected gardens. On Saturday, tour-goers can enjoy the first three finished areas: Pollinator Garden, a Native Nebraska Garden and a Lilac/Hydrangea Garden. All have trails, art and benches, and were designed and installed by Steinbrink Landscaping.