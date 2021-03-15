Six active cases of COVID-19 at UNK Monday, 5 students, 1 employee

KEARNEY – Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend by Two Rivers Public Health Department in its seven-county region.

New confirmed cases for Friday included nine in Buffalo County and six in Dawson County. There was a single case Saturday in Buffalo County. Confirmed cases for Sunday included two in Dawson County and one in Harlan County.

Two Rivers has had 10,160 cases of COVID-19 since last March 20, and 116 deaths. Of those patients, 9,708 are no longer showing symptoms. Outcomes of the other cases have not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.

CHI Health Good Samaritan reported five COVID-19 patients Monday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center has two.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported six active cases of COVID-19 Monday, including five students and one employee. There have been nine new cases in the last seven days, while 12 cases have been cleared.

UNK’s policy requiring masks on university property remains in effect.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said that since last March 20, 204,753 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 289 over the weekend, while 777,768 people have tested negative. There have been 2,127 deaths, but none this weekend.