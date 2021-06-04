Sisters have babies within 26 hours of each other at Kearney Regional

Rimpley, 27, meanwhile, was suffering from high blood pressure, and her baby’s size was small, so her obstetrician Dr. Keri Philpot decided to do a cesarean section May 17.

“When they sent me to the hospital to have my C-section, I texted Jamie and asked her to save me a room across the hall,” Rimpley said. That’s exactly what the hospital did.

With two daughters delivering a day apart, Burr was busy.

She has been an labor and delivery nurse at KRMC since its maternity center opened in January 2017. She worked at CHI Health Good Samaritan for 23 years before that. She took time off from work in mid-May so she could babysit for her daughters when they delivered.

Hughes had dropped her children off at Burr’s house May 13, expecting to be induced Friday morning (May 14.). “But when they couldn’t take me, we picked up the kids,” Hughes said. “Saturday night, we left the kids there again. We went to the hospital Sunday and the kids stayed there again Sunday night.”

Monday morning, when Burr learned Rimpley was ready to deliver, too, Burr’s husband Brent kept Rimpley’s two sons Monday so Burr could again be in the delivery room to take photos and support her daughter.