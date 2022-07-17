'Sister Act’ musical a story of transformation

KEARNEY — Director Bernard Monroe learned to make sure that everything happening on stage serves the story.

“Whenever you’re looking at what you’re doing, is it telling the story?” he asked. “If it’s not, the value of what you’re doing is only decreasing the enhancement of the enjoyment of the show. The key to everything is the storytelling. A lot of directors will want to get a certain amount of pyrotechnics involved. But the thing is, if those pyrotechnics debilitate the telling of the story, then you’re not serving the piece.”

Throughout his directing career, Monroe recognized that the story must “lead the locomotive down the track.” He recalled seeing “Starlight Express” on Broadway, the 1984 musical with songs by Andrew Lloyd Weber.

“It was just so overblown, so filled with pyrotechnics and technical wonders that you didn’t know what the hell the show was about,” he said. “I’m sure there are people who saw ‘Starlight Express’ who will 100%, absolutely disagree with me because they love all the pyrotechnics. I think the director’s job is to tell the story in a way that allows people to feel an emotion when they walk out of the room.”

Crane River Theater will present the musical, “Sister Act,” July 26-Aug. 7 at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Tickets for the show are $25-$35.

The plot follows a singer, Deloris Van Cartier (played by Chanel Black), who sings in a girl group.

“She’s on her way to her fame and fortune in show business,” Monroe said. “She’s having an affair with a married gangster. She witnesses him murder somebody. Deloris goes to the police and ends up on the run. In order for them to keep her as an informant and a witness to the murder, they have to hide her.”

The best place to hide Deloris — at the convent of The Holy Order of the Little Sisters of Our Mother of Perpetual Faith.

Set in the late 1970s, the comedy is based on the 1992 film of the same name with Whoopie Goldberg. The production features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

“In her relationship with the nuns, Deloris has a lot of conflict with the Mother Superior,” Monroe said. “There’s a lot of dynamics where the cultures they both come from are really at odds with each other. In order for the Mother Superior to feel like there’s a purpose for Deloris there, she puts her in charge of the nuns choir.”

Deloris turns the choir into a Vegas act.

“All of the sudden, people are flocking to see not only the service but to see these nuns,” Monroe said. “A church that was on the verge of being sold is now flourishing and becoming the No. 1 attraction in Philadelphia. Of course the gangster eventually finds out where she is.”

Monroe sees the story of “Sister Act” as a tale of transformation.

“Deloris transforms in a way she never thought possible,” he said. “Her life used to be all about fame, money, fortune, attention — and then she gets involved with these women who literally live their lives in introspection.”

Deloris learns that she can go beyond the surface qualities she seeks and can fill her life with sisterhood, compassion and discovery.

On top of all that, the musical is a feel-good story filled with catchy tunes and strong dancing.

“It’s ridiculously fun,” Monroe said. “I call it ‘Dream Girls Meets the Catholic Church.’ It’s great fun. The music is alive and vibrant — like Motown in the late 60s and early 70s. It takes place in 1977 so the music has a lot of great numbers, a lot of nice choreography and it’s a lot of fun. I think the audience will get the message of the show from the fun that everybody on stage is having.”

The cast of 25 features local performers and professionals. For the director, getting everybody on the same page, at the same time, presents one of his biggest challenges.

“There are some local people in the show and some people who are teaching education classes,” Monroe said. “One of the challenges is making sure that everybody is at rehearsal at the same time. The local people have day jobs and things like that. Sometimes we’ll be staging a number and a few people will be missing. We’ll have to create a guideline or a map of where everybody goes so when they are together, we don’t have to reteach everything. We can just plug people in.”

As the director, Monroe makes hundreds of decisions about the production from where performers stand to what they carry on stage with them.

“Even in terms of what purse Deloris is holding, it has to go through me,” he said. “The prop person will send me a picture; which one of these bags do you like? I’ll say, oh, I like this one and then they’ll go and get it. The point is that everything has to go through me.”

Yes, Monroe collaborates with the other artistic directors.

“My set designer is wonderful, my lighting designer is wonderful and we have a great collaboration,” he said. “Ultimately, in terms of what ends up on the stage, the decision is mine. What comes with that is also the responsibility of knowing that if it works or it doesn’t, falls completely on me. And you have to be okay with that. You have to be okay with somebody saying, ‘I saw the show and I didn’t like it.’ You have to say that everything falls down from the top so I take responsibility for that.”