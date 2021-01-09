Simulator teaches Kearney police how to handle adreline-rush situations

The VirTra V-180 system includes three large screens for a 180-degree immersive training environment.

Outcomes are based on the actions taken by the police officer in real-time with multiple responses from on-screen scenarios.

The training environment recreates stressors like an elevated heart rate and high levels of adrenaline, similar to what officers may experience during real-world incidents.

“Anything you see on the street you can pretty much replicate here, to some degree,” said. Lt. Kevin Thompson, one of KPD’s eight VirTra instructors. “And it’s not always a shoot situation.”

Depending on how the scenario is set up by the instructor, officers may or may not need to draw their weapon. The VirTra simulator doesn’t replace other hands-on training officers must complete each year.

Officers will start training on the new system within the next three weeks.

Before starting the VirTra training officers are disarmed of any weapons and given training weapons — pepper spray, stun gun, handgun, AR-15 — that are clearly marked for training use.