Simulator teaches Kearney police how to handle adreline-rush situations

KEARNEY — Whether you’re a law enforcement officer or layman when the body experiences a traumatic event, each person reacts differently.
For police officers who often are placed in difficult situations, training is the only way to shape the body’s reaction.
Kearney Police Department Officer Austin Hibberd went through the new training simulator Wednesday and said it was an adrenaline rush.
“It felt very real.”
At one point during Hibberd’s scenario a suspect with a knife charges an officer Hibberd was called to back up at an assault.
“It took everything I had not to jump through the screen. If it can draw that kind of reaction, I think that’s going to be a great training tool,” Hibberd said in wanting to help the officer on the video screen.
Thanks to an anonymous local donation KPD recently purchased and installed a training simulator that focuses on judgmental use of force. The system is designed to prepare officers for real-life incidents in a safe training environment.
“The ultimate goal is achieving a safe outcome for all involved in high-stress situations,” said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh.
The Omaha Police Department and Bellevue Police Department have similar virtual training systems.
The VirTra V-180 system includes three large screens for a 180-degree immersive training environment.
Outcomes are based on the actions taken by the police officer in real-time with multiple responses from on-screen scenarios.
The training environment recreates stressors like an elevated heart rate and high levels of adrenaline, similar to what officers may experience during real-world incidents.
“Anything you see on the street you can pretty much replicate here, to some degree,” said. Lt. Kevin Thompson, one of KPD’s eight VirTra instructors. “And it’s not always a shoot situation.”
Depending on how the scenario is set up by the instructor, officers may or may not need to draw their weapon. The VirTra simulator doesn’t replace other hands-on training officers must complete each year.
Officers will start training on the new system within the next three weeks.
Before starting the VirTra training officers are disarmed of any weapons and given training weapons — pepper spray, stun gun, handgun, AR-15 — that are clearly marked for training use.
Instructors have more than 300 different scenarios to select. The system has different scenarios that change depending on an officer’s reaction.
The instructor also can manipulate the system to change the situation, and adjust the weather or time of day.
“There’s a lot to it,” Thompson said.
The system also can be paused so instructors can review the scenario and correct any missteps officers may have made. Any shots officers fire also can be reviewed.
Most of the VirTra training can be done in about 10 minutes.
“It gives our officers a real chance to use their mind and the tools they need to respond to real-life situations. They get the chance to practice everything before they go out and use it,” Thompson said.
The system cost $150,000.
Members of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office will have access to the VirTra system for training. In the future other area law enforcement agencies will be allowed to train on the KPD simulator.
