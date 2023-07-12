KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registration for a mixed doubles pickleball league for ages 14 and older. There will be an advanced division (4.0+), an Intermediate Division (3.5) and a Beginner Division (3.0).

If there are not enough participants/teams signed up, divisions may be combined. Games will be played on Tuesdays or Thursdays depending on the league, between 5:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 14-Sept. 14 at the Harvey Park pickleball courts.

Entry fee is $30 per mixed doubles team. The registration deadline is Aug. 2. To register, or for more information, please call the Park and Recreation Office at 308-237-4644, or register online at kprreg.org.