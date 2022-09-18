 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Signups begin for 8th Paddle Battle pickleball tourney

Pickleball

Lisa White of Lincoln competed in the Senior Games Women’s Doubles Pickleball in Kearney earlier this year. Signups have begun for the 8th annual Paddle Battle in October.

 ERIKA PRITCHARD, KEARNEY HUB FILE

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the 8th annual Paddle Battle pickleball tournament at Sunrise Middle School in Kearney.

Divisions include: A divison ( 4.0 & above), B division (3.5) and C division (3.0 & below). The men’s and women’s singles will compete in the morning Oct. 15, followed by mixed doubles in the afternoon.

On Oct. 16, women’s doubles will start in the morning, followed by men’s doubles in the afternoon. Participants must be age 16 or older.

Entry fee is $15 for singles players or $30 for doubles teams. In order to be offically registered, teams must pay the entry fee, complete the entry form and submit by Oct. 3.

Registration is accepted on first-come first-serve basis. Participants can register at kearneyne.myrec.com or can call the Park and Recreation Department, at 308-237-4644, to register over the phone using a Visa or Mastercard.

