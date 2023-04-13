KEARNEY — Signs of Spring, a craft show sponsored by the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to the Expo Center at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3907 N Avenue.

More than 250 vendors will offer jewelry, clothing, signs, candles, placemats, tea, small furniture and much more. Food and entertainment are also scheduled.

Admission is free. Donations of non-perishable food and paper products would be appreciated.

For more information, call Kyla Martin at 308-440-0153, e-mail her at kmartin@mnca.net, or visit www.communityactionmidne.com