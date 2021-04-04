Sign-ups start for annual Community Olympics

KEARNEY — Team registrations are being accepted for the 25th annual Community Olympic Games, sponsored by CHI Health Good Samaritan and the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department.

The games are scheduled for June 25-27, and are for people age 18 and older. Teams are comprised of 10-30 people.

A modified schedule of events will be conducted this year so participation can occur in the safest possible way. Some of the events include softball, pickleball, team kayaking, tennis, jump rope challenge, volleyball, horseshoes, disc golf and more.

Final registration deadline is May 18; however, only the first 32 teams will be accepted.

Contact Kearney Park and Recreation at 308-237-4644 for an entry packet.