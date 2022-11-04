 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sign-ups begin for Kearney Park and Rec's Cookies and Crafts

The Kearney Park and Recreation Department's Cookies and Crafts activity will give participants an opportunity to decorate a cookie.

KEARNEY — Registrations are now being taken for Kearney Park and Recreation's Cookies and Crafts.

Participants will make Thanksgiving crafts and decorate a cookie. Park and Recreation will provide the materials. 

This is a drop-in party planned 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Harmon Park Activity Center. Please arrive by 6 p.m. to allow time to complete the projects.

Participants also may pick up their items to complete at home. This event is for children of all ages and an adult. The cost is $5 per child. To register or for more information, call the Kearney Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644, stop by 1930 University Drive or register online at KPRreg.org.

