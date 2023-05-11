KEARNEY — The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Central Nebraska will be held June 9 at Harmon Park at 3100 Fifth Ave.

People from Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Hall, Hamilton, Kearney, Merrick and Phelps counties are invited to participate.

Relay For Life celebrates cancer survivors, remembers loved ones lost to cancer and raises funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.

The event will begin with a celebration dinner for survivors at 5 p.m. at the Harmon Park Activity Center. Eaton Corporation will host a barbecue for all participants and volunteers. Admission is a freewill donation.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by the opening lap around the park, led by cancer survivors.

Entertainment will feature karaoke by Rocket Sound, a silent auction, bingo and much more. The event will close with the lighting of the luminaria to honor and remember those who have battled cancer.

Relay for Life is a 35-year tradition with more than 250,000 annual participants across the country.

Dollars help fund the American Cancer Society’s breakthrough research, essential services, education and advocation for the needs of cancer patients and their families.

Sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at RelayForLIfe.org/centralnebraska or by calling 800-227-2345, option 4.

Donations can be made at RelayForLIfe.org/centralnebraska.