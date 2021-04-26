Sign up now for kids summer day camps at Rowe Sanctuary

GIBBON — Registrations are being accepted for the Platte River Safari and Flying Higher day camps.

During the camps children can learn about the Platte River and other natural areas at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary. Campers take part in a variety of hands-on activities that include natural and physical science, language arts, history, agriculture, music and art.

Platte River Safari Camp is for any student currently in grades 2-5 for the 2020-2021 school year. Camps will take place June 15-17, June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, 2021.

Flying Higher is a hands-on, ecology camp geared for kids currently in grades 6- 8 for the 2020-2021 school year and will occur July 13-July 15.

Each camp session will be limited to 15 campers and will run from 8:30 am-3:30 pm Tuesday-Thursday. Campers must bring a sack lunch and a mask every day.

For more information about the camps and for the link to register, visit rowe.audubon.org/programs/summer-camps.