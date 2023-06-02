KEARNEY - Registration for the Back-2-School Backpack Program is underway.

Dobytown Kiwanis, in cooperation with United Way of the Kearney Area, is again providing free backpacks and school supplies to children in preschool through high school who qualify for free and reduced lunches.

Registration is open through June 30. Families who want a free backpack and school supplies can register by visiting uwka.org/back-2-school-backpack-program or calling the United Way office at 308-237-6840.

The public is invited to donate school supplies for this project. Collection boxes will be available at several locations in the first two weeks of July.

Stuff the Bus, a collection event held annually at Walmart parking lot, will take place July 14-16.

New this year, backpacks for students at Kearney Public Schools will be delivered directly to the students’ schools for open house the night before school. Students attending other schools can pick up their backpacks between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. after Aug. 3 at the United Way office at 4009 Sixth Ave., suite 19.

Those wishing to volunteer or donate can contact Savannah Lyon at the United Way office by emailing savannah@uwka.org or calling 308-237-6840.