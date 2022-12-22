Sidney man indicted in federal court for drug charges in Buffalo County

KEARNEY – A Sidney man has been federally indicted after being arrested in Buffalo County for possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Isidro Alvarado, 34, of Sidney has been charged in United States District Court with conspiracy to distribute/possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams of meth, distribution of a mixture of substance containing meth, use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth with two prior serious drug felonies.

Alvarado was originally charged in Buffalo County Court with distribution of meth more than 140 grams (5 ounces), possession of hydrocodone and possession of oxycodone before being federally indicted.

Around 5:40 p.m. July 28, a Kearney Police Department officer stopped a car for an improper lane change on the 30th Avenue overpass. The officer contacted the driver, who didn’t have his license but gave the officer his name and date of birth, the officer said in his report.

During a pat search of the man, the officer allegedly found 15 pills of suspected codeine, hydrocodone and oxycodone in the man’s pants pocket. During a search of the man’s vehicle, police allegedly found 347 grams (12.24 ounces) of suspected meth in a bag, along with a digital scale and four cellphones.

Alvarado remains in federal custody. A telephonic hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court.