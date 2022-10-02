 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sidewalk repairs to interfere with traffic in east Kearney

Road Closed Sign

The city of Kearney is warning motorists to plan alternate routes because 38th Street near the Raising Cain's restaurant will be temporarily closed.

 Mike Konz

KEARNEY — Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, lane closures will occur to allow sidewalk repairs along Avenue N in east Kearney.

According to a news release from the city of Kearney, the outer northbound lane from the Buffalo County Fairgrounds to 39th Street and the eastbound outer lane at the intersection of 39th Street and N Avenue will be closed to traffic while sidewalk repairs are made.

Lanes will be reopened by evening each night. Work is expected to be finished no later than Friday, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in the work zone.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

