Sidewalk cafe process with city of Kearney could shift to city staff

KEARNEY — As interest in open-air sidewalk cafes increases, the Kearney City Council is considering updating the procedures for granting easements to businesses.

The sidewalk cafe issue is among topics on the City Council’s agenda for Tuesday.

Director of Development Services Brenda Jensen explained in a memo to council members that in the past, the council has approved sidewalk café licenses so downtown businesses could operate temporary outdoor cafés or storefront areas in the central business district.

The new process would require city staff members to review applications, and the responsibility for approving them would shift from the council to the city manager or someone designated by the city manager.

Jensen said her department recently received two similar requests from downtown business owners.

“City staff have reviewed the previous sidewalk café license process and have determined that an updated agreement focusing on the use of the right-of-way would be more fitting,” Jensen said to council members. “As a result, a new agreement titled “right-of-way use agreement” has been drafted which involves the use of right-of-way, including sidewalks, specifically in the central business district.”