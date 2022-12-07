Sickler lauds community engagement, volunteerism shown during Give Where You Live

This year’s Give Where You Live event yielded nearly $1.6 million for Kearney nonprofits and causes.

The record-breaking amount was achieved with community engagement and volunteerism, said Kearney Area Community Foundation President Judi Sickler at Monday’s Kearney Noon Rotary meeting.

“One of the cool things about Give Where You Live, our 10th annual, is how engaged Kearney is,” she said. “It really is part of our culture. It’s all about being connected to different groups in town and being open-minded to learn about other ways to give back or other things to support.”

The first event in 2013 had 99 nonprofits sign up and raised $453,000 from 2,300 donations.

“I remember crying, thinking that was amazing,” recalled Sickler.

This year’s event, held on Dec. 2, from midnight to 11:59 p.m., had 6,200 donations for 181 different causes and raised almost $1.6 million.

“We have checks as small as $10 and checks as large as $62,000 that come in,” said Sickler.

The generosity comes mostly from retired people.

“They’re using their individual retirement account, their minimum distribution. They’ve planned so well in life they don’t need that to live on, so it would only be tax. Why not give it back to the community?” said Sickler.

KACF makes “absolutely no money” off the event, emphasized Sickler.

“In fact, it costs the Foundation to put up money for the prizes and $150,000 worth of match money,” she said. “That means, if Rotary raised 5% of the overall money that was raised that day, they’d get 5% of that match below $150,000.”

KACF also finds donors for the event and support for its $35,000 in prizes, she added.

Work on the event starts months in advance.

“We start in July by calling interested nonprofits to participate,” said Sickler. “Some want to participate, but they can’t say 80% stays local, and that’s one of the thresholds we put in place so that money doesn’t leak out of our community and go to Lincoln or Omaha.”

Key to any nonprofit is its people, said Sickler, and finding volunteers who are passionate about giving back to their community and being involved, and who can bring such talents and skills as marketing or accounting.

“One of the things any nonprofit could do better is, use those people, those members who are passionate and want to be engaged,” said Sickler. “What’s their experience and what can they share with you?”

Volunteers can choose whether to lead or follow.

“Sometimes you need to follow, and that’s okay,” said Sickler. “It’s actually very refreshing because you get other ideas of how to lead. You might get another perspective or sharpen your own leadership skills.”

Sickler encouraged volunteers to “know your why.” She asked Rotary members: What do you want out of your volunteerism?

Some answered they want to stay involved and keep busy, and others answered they want to make the community better for their family.

Volunteering comes with benefits, as well: lower mortality rates, greater functional ability and lower rates of depression, especially later in life.

It also connects a person with others and to the greater community, said Sickler.

“It’s good for your mind and your body,” she said. “We went through a period, especially with the pandemic, where we weren’t connected to people. I crave connection. I just think that’s super important to our human-ness.”