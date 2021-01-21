Short stories topic of one class you can take in the Senior College of Central Nebraska ‘Winterim’

KEARNEY — When it comes to Senior College of Central Nebraska, everyone fits in.
“This is exclusively for seniors, but I think anybody who signs up will automatically become a ‘senior’ for the day,” joked Charles Peek, one of the instructors for the college.
Senior College offers a diverse curriculum of classes designed to provide intellectually stimulating information for seniors. As Peek pointed out, with all the classes online at this time and free, anyone can benefit from the classes.
“Senior College is an institution that began some time back, headed by Stan Dart, with a board of directors that takes care of the business side,” Peek said. “We have more than 500 students taking part in the classes. Each semester we try to provide a broad variety of classes for different interests; some of them fun things like ukulele classes, some classes exploring the world we live in.”
Peek will be teaching a class he calls “I’d Like a Moment of Your Time: Modern and Post-Modern Short Stories” at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
“In January and February we offer what we call our ‘Winterim’ term where we have one-time classes that meet for 90 minutes to several hours,” Peek said. “During the two semesters our regular classes meet for six weeks.”
Senior College continues with classes starting on Monday through Feb. 17. Although the Winterim classes are free, there is a $25 annual membership fee to register for the courses.
Peek, a former professor of English at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, gathered information for his class from his career spent in education.
“The Winterim class is a preview of the spring class,” he said. “In the spring class we’ll be reading six short stories. A couple years ago I taught a class called ‘Six Great Short Stories’ so I guess this class is technically called ‘Six More Great Short Stories.’”
In the Winterim class, Peek plans to talk less about the written stories and more about the concept of “story” itself.
“What constitutes a story? Where do we get our stories? Why is it important that we tell stories? Why does it now seem so important to tell our own stories instead of having someone tell our stories for us?” he asked. “We’ll talk a little about individual stories. People in the class will tell some of their own stories, too.”
In considering the short story, Peek taps into the wisdom of the American writer William Faulkner.
“Faulkner started out writing poems,” Peek said. “Then he wrote some short stories and finally moved to his novels, some of which are quite long. His explanation, which was quite comical, was that he just couldn’t get it all said in a poem or a short story. He needed the length. And you may recall that Hemingway said of Faulkner, ‘He never found a two-bit word he didn’t like.’”
Beyond the obvious, the length of a short story versus the length of a novel, Peek noted that short story writers must condense their stories, doing the same job as a novelist in a shorter space.
“Some of the devices change and the depth of each word in each phrase has to be deeper because you don’t have other things to back it up,” Peek said. “And the meaning of a ‘story’ has changed over time. What was a story to the Greek writers in their fables has changed as we’ve moved on. Today’s modern stories are a little bit different.”
Elements like character development must be condensed in a short story.
“In a short story you’ve really got to make some sharp decisions about what the story you want to tell is really about,” Peek noted. “And then you’ve got to weed out things that might be wonderful additions, but they don’t really give you clues about the story. In a novel you have time to have plots and subplots. In a short story, not so much. It’s like an outline with very little supporting material.”
The skill sets needed for writing a novel and writing a short story are different.
“It’s amazing that a lot of people who are very fine novelists were only fair-to-middling short story writers,” Peek said. “It uses two different skill sets and few people possess both. It’s a matter of focus; where do I want the focus and how do I keep it there.”
Readers have changed over the years, too.
“A lot of short stories, that readers today would think were difficult to read, they used to appear in magazines like the ‘Saturday Evening Post,’” Peek said. “Readers back then didn’t find them too difficult to read. It tells you that our reading skills have gotten dumbed down over the last 30 or 40 years.”
A class like “I’d Like a Moment of Your Time” can help to reintroduce readers to short stories.
“One of the main purposes of this course it to teach us, in a way, that once you learn how to do it, reading short stories can be very enjoyable,” Peek said.