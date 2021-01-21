Short stories topic of one class you can take in the Senior College of Central Nebraska ‘Winterim’

Beyond the obvious, the length of a short story versus the length of a novel, Peek noted that short story writers must condense their stories, doing the same job as a novelist in a shorter space.

“Some of the devices change and the depth of each word in each phrase has to be deeper because you don’t have other things to back it up,” Peek said. “And the meaning of a ‘story’ has changed over time. What was a story to the Greek writers in their fables has changed as we’ve moved on. Today’s modern stories are a little bit different.”

Elements like character development must be condensed in a short story.

“In a short story you’ve really got to make some sharp decisions about what the story you want to tell is really about,” Peek noted. “And then you’ve got to weed out things that might be wonderful additions, but they don’t really give you clues about the story. In a novel you have time to have plots and subplots. In a short story, not so much. It’s like an outline with very little supporting material.”

The skill sets needed for writing a novel and writing a short story are different.