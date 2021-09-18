Shooting triggers something in Minden teen to compete nationwide

Mia typically competes against women up to age 55 in her category and against men and women of all ages in her class. The competition can be fierce, yet she knows that the mental game can be just as difficult to overcome.

“You are competing against yourself really. It’s you versus your (mind). If you are worried about everyone else’s’ scores while you are shooting, it’s just not going to go well,” she said.

Her coaches, Griff and Amy Latter, Jeff Duffey, Tom Brown, Brant Mildfeldt and Marissa Christiancy, and lessons from seasoned trap shooters have helped her improve her skills and prepare for competitions. She’s also had lessons from stars of the sport including Ricky Marshall Jr., a 30-time All American and the head shooting coach at Doane University, and the Bartholow Brothers, All-American shooters from South Dakota who are sponsored by Winchester.

“The nice thing about it is you get to see everybody (at shoots). There are a lot of the same people who travel to the same competitions. I like to squad with people I’ve met from all over.”