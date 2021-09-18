Shooting triggers something in Minden teen to compete nationwide

MINDEN — Mia Malcom began shooting at age 8 with a BB gun and a jug of water for a target.
Her interest in shooting began with her dad, Ryan Malcom.
She joined the Minden Trap Team when she was in junior high. Despite having to take a year off from competing during the pandemic, her love for the sport has grown.
She continued to compete during her freshman year of high school, and she dove in head first this year. In the last year, the Minden High School sophomore has been competing in shooting sports tournaments nationwide.
“She kind of took off. She wanted to do more so we started traveling to more competitions,” said Michele Malcom, Mia’s mom. “The environment is fun. The people and the other parents, it’s just a good community. It’s a very supportive community.”
Mia competes with an array of organizations including 4-H, Minden Trap Team, Amateur Trap Association, Youth Education in Shooting Sports, USA Shooting and National Sporting Clay.
The camaraderie and the people involved in shooting sports are the main reasons Mia loves the sport and wanted to pursue it.
“I really enjoyed the environment along with the sport. I’ve met so many people from across the United States,” she said.
Mia typically competes against women up to age 55 in her category and against men and women of all ages in her class. The competition can be fierce, yet she knows that the mental game can be just as difficult to overcome.
“You are competing against yourself really. It’s you versus your (mind). If you are worried about everyone else’s’ scores while you are shooting, it’s just not going to go well,” she said.
Her coaches, Griff and Amy Latter, Jeff Duffey, Tom Brown, Brant Mildfeldt and Marissa Christiancy, and lessons from seasoned trap shooters have helped her improve her skills and prepare for competitions. She’s also had lessons from stars of the sport including Ricky Marshall Jr., a 30-time All American and the head shooting coach at Doane University, and the Bartholow Brothers, All-American shooters from South Dakota who are sponsored by Winchester.
“The nice thing about it is you get to see everybody (at shoots). There are a lot of the same people who travel to the same competitions. I like to squad with people I’ve met from all over.”
Mia practices three to five times a week, and she has competed in Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas, Arizona, Texas, Utah and Illinois. She brought home three gold medals and one silver medal at the USAYESS National Junior Clay Target Championships in June, and she placed first in women’s Olympic Skeet and first in J2 (14-18 year olds) Olympic trap at the Nebraska State Junior Olympics. She qualified to compete at the National Junior Olympics this summer, but she had already committed to another competition.
Mia will travel to shoots two to three times a month or more. Some competitions can be during a weekend while others, such as the World Trap Shooting Grand American Championships, can last up to two weeks. She shot 2,400 shells at the Grand American and would often have to battle rainy weather and long days.
“Fifteen days was crazy,” Mia added.
In the last year, she has shot more than 15,000 rounds. Mia has had to give up other commitments in order to place more focus on shooting.
“Just this year I dropped volleyball to be ultra-focused on shooting sports. It conflicted quite a bit when I had open gyms and stuff,” Mia explained. “I loved volleyball, and I’ve done it for so long that it was hard to give up, but I knew what I wanted to do.”
Mia originally started with trap shooting, but she has expanded her resume to include trap, skeet, sporting clay, Olympic trap, Olympic skeet and super sporting. She hopes by adding other disciplines she will have opportunities to compete in college and beyond. A few colleges already have approached her about competing on their teams. She also hopes to be All-American someday soon.
“I love doing it. When I got into it I was like, I’m just going to see how far I can get with it,” she said. “You can do it at really any age. I want to encourage others to try shooting sports.”
Mia’s dad will occasionally compete in some of the competitions alongside his daughter. Mia laughs when asked who is better at the sport; her or her dad.
“He loves seeing that I love doing something so much. He really enjoys seeing me take off with it,” she replied.