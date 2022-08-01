Shooting Saturday at Elm Creek bar sends two to hospitals

ELM CREEK — Two people were hospitalized early Saturday morning following a shooting at Paradise City at the Elm Creek interchange.

Around 12:39 a.m., Buffalo County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they determined a disturbance had happened involving several people.

A 29-year-old man was transported by private vehicle to the Lexington Regional Health Center with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, said a BCSO news release. He was later transferred to another medical facility with non-life threatening injuries.

A 49-year-old male was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital by Emergency Medical Services with severe facial injuries.

A third victim, a 38-year-old male, suffered minor facial injuries, the news release said. It's unclear if he needed medical attention.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the sheriff's office didn't release names of any of the people involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Paradise City is located at 1780 Highway 183 near the Elm Creek interchange.