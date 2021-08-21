Shooting investigation leads to meth charges against Kearney man

KEARNEY — A Kearney man whose vehicle is believed to have been at the scene of a shooting in Kearney earlier this week is accused of distributing methamphetamine.
Tyler Divan, 22, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony distribution of meth and felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person following Wednesday’s shooting and the investigation that followed the incident.
Divan, a convicted felon, was arrested Thursday in Kearney. Court records outline the case against him.
Wednesday evening, the Kearney Police Department responded to East Lawn Mobile Home Estates for a report of shots fired. Among the vehicles that witnesses described leaving the scene were a black sedan and a red sedan.
As police were en route to the call, officers saw a maroon car in a parking lot with Divan inside.
Police contacted Divan and saw bullet holes in the driver’s side and damage on the passenger side of the car. The car is registered to Divan, according to records.
Moments after the shooting a vehicle in the area was involved in a collision, and police found paint transfer on the vehicle. Records say Divan hit the parked vehicle while leaving the scene.
Trevon Weindorff, 22, of Kearney received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, based on reports, and was transported to a Kearney hospital. He later was transported to another medical facility where his condition is unknown.
Divan’s car was towed to the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center. Police obtained a search warrant and reported finding 28 grams, or one ounce, of suspected meth and a digital scale in a backpack inside the car. A loaded .45-caliber handgun also was found in the trunk.
Numerous rounds of ammunition for a handgun, rifle and shotgun also were located inside the car, records indicate. The shootings remain under investigation.
No arrests have been made in Weindorff’s shooting.
Late Friday, Divan remained in custody at the Buffalo County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in September.
