Shooting investigation leads to meth charges against Kearney man

KEARNEY — A Kearney man whose vehicle is believed to have been at the scene of a shooting in Kearney earlier this week is accused of distributing methamphetamine.

Tyler Divan, 22, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony distribution of meth and felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person following Wednesday’s shooting and the investigation that followed the incident.

Divan, a convicted felon, was arrested Thursday in Kearney. Court records outline the case against him.

Wednesday evening, the Kearney Police Department responded to East Lawn Mobile Home Estates for a report of shots fired. Among the vehicles that witnesses described leaving the scene were a black sedan and a red sedan.

As police were en route to the call, officers saw a maroon car in a parking lot with Divan inside.

Police contacted Divan and saw bullet holes in the driver’s side and damage on the passenger side of the car. The car is registered to Divan, according to records.

Moments after the shooting a vehicle in the area was involved in a collision, and police found paint transfer on the vehicle. Records say Divan hit the parked vehicle while leaving the scene.