"Shoes for Cats" collection in Kearney to benefit Third World country businesses

KEARNEY — The second annual “Shoes for Cats” collection event will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Family Fresh Market, 3920 Second Ave., and Pump & Pantry at 1616 Second Ave.

Old shoes in good condition, everything from flip flops to boots, in sizes from children through adult, are needed. The shoes are sold to a Florida company that reconditions them and sends them to Third World countries, where recipients buy them at a reduced price and start their own shoe businesses.