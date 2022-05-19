 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"Shoes for Cats" collection in Kearney to benefit Third World country businesses

KEARNEY — The second annual “Shoes for Cats” collection event will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Family Fresh Market, 3920 Second Ave., and Pump & Pantry at 1616 Second Ave.

Old shoes in good condition, everything from flip flops to boots, in sizes from children through adult, are needed. The shoes are sold to a Florida company that reconditions them and sends them to Third World countries, where recipients buy them at a reduced price and start their own shoe businesses.

Proceeds will support the Kearney Rescue Cats Program, which safely traps, spays and neuters stray cats and returns them to their home colonies. KRCP earns $1,000 for every 2,500 pairs collected.

For more information, call Sherry Morrow at 308-440-5384.

