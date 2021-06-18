Shoe drive for feral cat problem starts in Kearney

KEARNEY — Today (Saturday) through Thursday, Kearney Rescue Cats is collecting old shoes to raise money to safely trap, sterilize and release feral cats to keep their population in check.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, KRC volunteers will accept old shoes in the Family Fresh Market parking lot at 3920 Second Ave. People can pull up, hand shoes to a volunteer and be on their way.

It also will pay Kearney Rescue Cats for the shoes it takes. If KRC can collect 2,500 pairs of shoes, it will earn $1,000.

Donation boxes for shoes currently are located outside or in the lobbies of:

- West Villa Animal Hospital, 2518 W. 24th St.

- Hilltop Pet Clinic, 4507 First Ave. Place

- Riverside Animal Hospital, 322 Central Ave.

- Tractor Supply, 514 Third Ave.

- PetSmart, 4700 Second Ave.

- Orscheln Farm and Home, 910 Third Ave.

- Indulge Salon, 2222 Second Ave.

Call Sherry Morrow at 308-440-5384 with any questions.