Sherman County Sheriff’s Office getting its first drug dog

LOUP CITY — The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office is putting drugs on a leash with a fundraiser for their first drug dog.

Thanks to a $10,000 donation from Bullet Weights, the department is closer to getting a canine with Deputy Cody Hunt as the handler.

The discussion started three years ago, when Sheriff Michael Jepsen was Hunt’s field training officer.

“Deputy Cody Hunt really enjoys this area and basically promised me he was going to stay for a long time, so I felt comfortable enough to go ahead and start the process of getting the drug dog,” Jepsen said.

The canine will be used for search and rescue, drug interdiction and suspect apprehension.

Hunt said he’s wanted to be a drug dog handler since age 10.

“There is a significant need as far as we do have the lake over here,” Hunt said. “Through my experience thus far, we’ve had experiences where people have been lost, and the resources in which to track them or find them was kind of on a ‘right now’ basis. Without that tool in your belt, it made the job even more difficult.”

The fundraiser was kicked off by the Donations for Sherman County drug dog Facebook page with a goal of $20,000.