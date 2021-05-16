Sherman County Sheriff’s Office getting its first drug dog

LOUP CITY — The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office is putting drugs on a leash with a fundraiser for their first drug dog.
Thanks to a $10,000 donation from Bullet Weights, the department is closer to getting a canine with Deputy Cody Hunt as the handler.
The discussion started three years ago, when Sheriff Michael Jepsen was Hunt’s field training officer.
“Deputy Cody Hunt really enjoys this area and basically promised me he was going to stay for a long time, so I felt comfortable enough to go ahead and start the process of getting the drug dog,” Jepsen said.
The canine will be used for search and rescue, drug interdiction and suspect apprehension.
Hunt said he’s wanted to be a drug dog handler since age 10.
“There is a significant need as far as we do have the lake over here,” Hunt said. “Through my experience thus far, we’ve had experiences where people have been lost, and the resources in which to track them or find them was kind of on a ‘right now’ basis. Without that tool in your belt, it made the job even more difficult.”
The fundraiser was kicked off by the Donations for Sherman County drug dog Facebook page with a goal of $20,000.
On May 5, Bullet Weights, a fishing sinker manufacturing company in Alda, covered half of the funds with a $10,000 donation.
“It was a jaw-dropper,” Hunt said.
This isn’t the first time Bullet Weights has supported local law enforcement.
The company’s distribution center is based in Loup City’s old high school, and Joe Crumrine, the president of Bullet Weights, lets law enforcement teams train on the upper level.
“We just did it because we appreciate the work the Sherman County Sheriff does for the community, and it was just something we were able to do to help them out,” Crumrine said.
Since then, the canine candidates have been transported from Europe to Blue Streak K9 training facilities in Arkansas, where they will train for six weeks. Hunt said the department is eyeing either a Dutch Shepard or a Belgian Malinois.
Two more weeks of training will ensue in Arkansas with Hunt and the canine. In September, the duo will enter a 16-week academy with the Nebraska State Patrol canine program.
Before the canine can call Sherman County home, equipment is still needed, such as a cage in Hunt’s backseat, heat sensors in the vehicle, a remote-control release button and a protective vest for the dog.
Once the canine is settled in, Hunt said he wants to hold demonstrations for the public.
“The community’s always had our back, but the dog will bring that morale into the community,” Hunt said.
Until then, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office needs to meet their goal.
Further fundraising opportunities include a gun drawing at Johnson Hunt and Fish. Those who are interested can buy tickets at 1071 R St. in Loup City.
The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office also is hosting a dunk tank June 4-6 at Loup City’s Polish Days.