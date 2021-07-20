Shelton teen, a 4-H'er since she was 5, sees 'other side' of animal production

Jaylea, 17, hopes to transfer her 4-H experiences into something she can use as a career in the agriculture industry. In August she will start her senior year at Shelton High School.

She also appreciates the opportunity to share her experiences with others in 4-H.

“Now that I’m an older 4-H member, I get to help a lot of the younger members and teach the kids about their projects and what they can do to make them better,” Jaylea noted. “This afternoon I get to help one of the other little girls in our club with her sheep. She’s having some problems halter-breaking.”

Jaylea looks at ag education or a career path as an extension educator as one of her possible career goals.

“I like to look up to a lot of the extension agents who put on the fair and do other events around the state,” Jaylea said. “I can see how some of these events, and showing these animals, can turn into a career option for me.”

Since her father and mother, Jeff and Jeanne Pope, own Pope Farms Gelbvieh & Angus, most of the cattle return to the breeding herd after showing at fairs and events.