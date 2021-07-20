Shelton teen, a 4-H'er since she was 5, sees 'other side' of animal production

RAVENNA — Jaylea Pope skipped the cute kitten and peppy puppy stage — and went directly into caring for cattle.
“I’ve been showing at the Buffalo County Fair since I was 5 years old,” Jaylea said in an interview from her family’s farm south of Ravenna. “When I first got started as a 4-H Clover Kid, I was showing bucket calves, calves that are fed with a bottle because it’s either lost its mother or had some other kind of complications. That’s how I learned to take care of animals since I never had a dog right away. I jumped in to taking care of cattle.”
Three years later, Jaylea moved into showing bigger breeding heifers.
“They are 1 year of age,” she said. “Now I also show pigs and goats.”
For Jaylea, showing animals helps foster a sense of responsibility.
“You have to make sure that those animals are fed morning and night,” she said. “We have a separate barn near our house where we keep our show animals. My sister, my brother and I are all in charge of making sure that those animals have feed and water throughout the day — along with other basic care needs.”
Responsibilities beyond basic daily care include preparing the animals for showing.
“We have to make sure they are halter broken, tame and ready to go to a show, so when we get there, they behave and other people can see all the hard work we’ve put in,” Jaylea said. “Right now we have all of our animals in the barn where they are cool, under fans, so they stay comfortable.”
Jaylea, 17, hopes to transfer her 4-H experiences into something she can use as a career in the agriculture industry. In August she will start her senior year at Shelton High School.
She also appreciates the opportunity to share her experiences with others in 4-H.
“Now that I’m an older 4-H member, I get to help a lot of the younger members and teach the kids about their projects and what they can do to make them better,” Jaylea noted. “This afternoon I get to help one of the other little girls in our club with her sheep. She’s having some problems halter-breaking.”
Jaylea looks at ag education or a career path as an extension educator as one of her possible career goals.
“I like to look up to a lot of the extension agents who put on the fair and do other events around the state,” Jaylea said. “I can see how some of these events, and showing these animals, can turn into a career option for me.”
Since her father and mother, Jeff and Jeanne Pope, own Pope Farms Gelbvieh & Angus, most of the cattle return to the breeding herd after showing at fairs and events.
“On the pig, goat and sheep side, we do have market animals,” Jaylea said. “Working with them, you do kind of build an attachment — and it does get hard to get rid of those animals at the end of the show season. As a livestock kid, you see the other side of why we produce animals and how we can help feed the world with our animals. It builds a different perspective of how we see feeding the world and helping other people. That makes it a little easier because you’re helping to put food on someone’s plate.”
Even living in a rural community like Ravenna, Jaylea knows that many of her friends don’t understand what she does.
“That’s why at county fairs, one of the things that I like to do — and something that our club tries to do — is while we’re sitting with our animals, we like to talk to people who are walking by, through the barns or just enjoying the fair,” she said. “Some of those people might have somewhat of a background knowledge about the animals. We can tell them what we do and help them understand.”
Jaylea said that damaging messages can be spread about the ag industry or they can come from sources with inaccurate information. People not involved in agriculture can benefit from first hand knowledge and experiences.
“Talking with kids who have built relationships with the animals is one thing that people not involved in ag can do to help have a better understanding of the livestock industry,” she said.
She sees herself as an ambassador.
“For the cattle breed that we have, I was the Junior Ambassador on the national level,” Jaylea said. “I got to go to shows in Kansas City, Oklahoma City and around the nation. I got to tell people all about the cattle breed that my family raises and the association we’re involved in.”