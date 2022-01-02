Shelton team clinches national 4-H Livestock Skillathon Contest

SHELTON — For the first time in its history, a Nebraska team clinched the championship at the National 4-H Livestock Skillathon Contest, and each member hails from Shelton.
Skyler Summers, Noah Summers, Jaylea Pope and Taylor Lewis were named the 4-H Skillathon National Champions in November at the competition in Louisville, Kentucky. Callee Carman was the alternate for the team.
Three of the members were ranked in the top 20 for the individual competition with Skyler claiming first place, Noah was second place and Jaylea was 11th place.
The Skillathon is a 4-H competition that covers the breeding, raising, marketing and meat products of cattle, hogs, sheep and goats.
“It’s a really broad-based contest of animal science knowledge and industry knowledge,” said Dean Batie, coach for the winning team.
Batie has been volunteering as a coach for Buffalo County Skillathon teams for more than 20 years. In his years as a coach, Batie has taken about seven teams to nationals but this is his first championship.
“For me, it was almost a bigger deal than the kids because I’ve been there a lot of years. It’s tough. We usually feel good if we get somebody in the top 10. To win overall and win some of the divisions and so forth, it was quite a deal,” Batie said.
The students began competing in Skillathon at the age of 10. They typically begin practicing in January for county competitions, and Batie will form teams from Buffalo County to compete at state at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Noah began competing in the Skillathon when he was 10.
“I caught on to it right away. I just kind of loved it ever since, and I stuck with it. I’ve always looked forward to practices and competing. It’s always something I wanted to learn more about,” he said.
Many of the Buffalo County competitors are familiar with beef, but goats and sheep prove to be more of a challenge. To be competitive at nationals, Batie knew his team members needed to be as well-rounded as possible.
“You have to work your strengths, but you also have to make sure you have no weaknesses,” Batie said.
The team typically practices twice a month until the state contest in June. After winning state, they would get together for practices every week from August until November.
In order to learn more about sheep and goats, Batie took the team to Kansas State University to get a crash course on the animals from KSU’s sheep and goat specialist.
“It was fun, but we also learned some really valuable lessons that helped us at nationals later. Without that, I don’t think we would have done as good as we did,” Noah said.
During the national contest, each team member brought their strengths to the table.
“They prepared well and just the execution was really exceptional this year. They went through all these different stations, all these different problems and really didn’t have a weak area anywhere. They were right at the top in every single area,” Batie said.
Being from the same community or even the same family — Skylar and Noah are siblings — helped the students form strong bonds through the years.
“I feel like we all really know each other well, and we communicate well, too. We know each other’s strengths that way because we have been working together so long. We can help each other when we need it,” Skyler said.
When it came to announcing the individual and team winners, the team members were surprised at how high they placed.
“It was really amazing. We have all put in so much work,” Jaylea said.
While in Kentucky, Batie and the students were able to take in some fun and educational activities, including horse races at Churchill Downs, a horse sale and tour at Keeneland Race Track and a tour of the Muhammad Ali Center.
Since winning nationals, the four team members are no longer able to compete in Skillathon, but they do intend to participate in livestock judging and other 4-H contests.
The students agree that the Skillathon has helped them gain knowledge in animal science and helped them hone other life skills, including public speaking, critical thinking and teamwork.
“Stretch your mind and put it toward something bigger than just you. I think that is a really good skill to develop,” Noah said.