Shelton team clinches national 4-H Livestock Skillathon Contest

During the national contest, each team member brought their strengths to the table.

“They prepared well and just the execution was really exceptional this year. They went through all these different stations, all these different problems and really didn’t have a weak area anywhere. They were right at the top in every single area,” Batie said.

Being from the same community or even the same family — Skylar and Noah are siblings — helped the students form strong bonds through the years.

“I feel like we all really know each other well, and we communicate well, too. We know each other’s strengths that way because we have been working together so long. We can help each other when we need it,” Skyler said.

When it came to announcing the individual and team winners, the team members were surprised at how high they placed.

“It was really amazing. We have all put in so much work,” Jaylea said.

While in Kentucky, Batie and the students were able to take in some fun and educational activities, including horse races at Churchill Downs, a horse sale and tour at Keeneland Race Track and a tour of the Muhammad Ali Center.