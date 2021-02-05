 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shelton man found not responsible for burning down North Shelton Zion Lutheran church
breaking featured top story

Shelton man found not responsible for burning down North Shelton Zion Lutheran church

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — A judge has ruled a Shelton man is not responsible for burning down the North Shelton Zion Lutheran church by reason of insanity. 

Mathew Poehler, 40, of Shelton, was charged with second-degree arson in Buffalo County District Court after the church was destroyed by fire on Dec. 11, 2019. Judge John Marsh made his ruling Thursday.

Judge John Marsh

John Marsh

Marsh ruled Poehler's acts in burning the church were intentional, however, there was adequate proof to side with an insanity defense.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During a 15-minute bench trial Monday before Marsh, Poehler's attorney, James Martin Davis presented a report from Dr. Terry Davis, a forensic psychologist from Omaha who evaluated Poehler had bipolar schizoaffective disorder and at the time of the fire.

According to court records, Davis noted that on the day of the fire Poehler was in such a severely psychotic state of mind that he was not capable of forming the necessary criminal intent to commit arson.

"The defendant was experiencing such a severe exacerbation of his schizoaffective disorder that he did not know or understand the nature and consequences of his actions in burning the church, and did not know the difference between right and wrong," Davis wrote in his evaluation.

Marsh ordered a future court hearing to determine whether Poehler is a further danger to himself or others. A hearing date hasn't been set.

Poehler remains free bond.​

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News