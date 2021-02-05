Shelton man found not responsible for burning down North Shelton Zion Lutheran church

KEARNEY — A judge has ruled a Shelton man is not responsible for burning down the North Shelton Zion Lutheran church by reason of insanity.

Mathew Poehler, 40, of Shelton, was charged with second-degree arson in Buffalo County District Court after the church was destroyed by fire on Dec. 11, 2019. Judge John Marsh made his ruling Thursday.

Marsh ruled Poehler's acts in burning the church were intentional, however, there was adequate proof to side with an insanity defense.

During a 15-minute bench trial Monday before Marsh, Poehler's attorney, James Martin Davis presented a report from Dr. Terry Davis, a forensic psychologist from Omaha who evaluated Poehler had bipolar schizoaffective disorder and at the time of the fire.

According to court records, Davis noted that on the day of the fire Poehler was in such a severely psychotic state of mind that he was not capable of forming the necessary criminal intent to commit arson.

"The defendant was experiencing such a severe exacerbation of his schizoaffective disorder that he did not know or understand the nature and consequences of his actions in burning the church, and did not know the difference between right and wrong," Davis wrote in his evaluation.