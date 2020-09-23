Shelton man accused of setting fire to Zion North Shelton Lutheran Church enters insanity plea

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — A Shelton man has entered a plea of not responsible by reason of insanity in the December fire that destroyed the Zion North Shelton Lutheran Church.

James Martin Davis of Omaha, the attorney for Mathew Poehler of Shelton filed the notice Tuesday in Buffalo County District Court. Poehler, 40, is charged with felony second-degree arson of the church at 24975 Sioux Road, north of Shelton.

Poehler has denied the allegations. No hearing date has been set.

In July, Davis filed a motion asking Judge John Marsh to grant Poehler a competency evaluation. In that motion Davis asked for the evaluation to determine if Poehler was competent to stand trial, capable of assisting in his own defense and whether he suffers from any mental or psychological disorder.

Poehler was arrested in January after turning himself in at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center following a three-week investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal.

At 11 p.m. Dec. 10, court records indicate Poehler’s family reported he had walked away from his house in Shelton. The fire was reported at 7:15 a.m. Dec. 11, and at 9:20 p.m. a family member located Poehler walking on U.S. Highway 30 near the Hall/Buffalo county line.