Shelton farmer delivers message to nation’s ag leaders

SHELTON — It’s always a challenge for farmers to get their voices heard in Washington, D.C. It has been more difficult during a pandemic and presidential election year.
“It has been trying to push forward our issues surrounding ethanol, trade and livestock with the Hill being hog-tied with an election year,” said Shelton farmer Deb Gangwish who serves on boards for the Nebraska and National Corn Growers Associations.
National Corn Growers officials have told her that COVID-19 has consumed Capitol Hill.
“New trade agreements have been reduced to a trickle,” Gangwish said, but commodity and trade groups have continued remote conversations with buyers around the world.
The good news, she added, is that agriculture is one area where bipartisanship has been effective.
One key federal issue is getting the Environmental Protection Agency to follow the Renewable Fuels Standard law and provide more overall transparency.
Gangwish said corn growers support the Next Generation Fuels Act introduced Sept. 24 by Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois. It recognizes the high octane, low carbon benefits of corn ethanol and builds on the RFS.
A new farm bill is on the horizon. Gangwish said it must provide a safety net to protect farmers from uncontrollable factors such as Mother Nature and geopolitical events, but farmers still “want markets, not payments.”
“We still have many issues that are tangled in the web of the election and COVID-19, but conversations with elected officials and industry leaders have continued,” she said.
Messages to U.S. leaders
So what would this Nebraska farmer say if she could send a message to President Trump?
“The heartbeat of America is agriculture and the rural economy keeps that heart ticking,” Gangwish replied.
That requires markets for U.S. crops.
Gangwish noted that 96% of consumers live outside the United States, so the future of U.S. agriculture largely depends on the ability to sell products to foreign markets. Because exports account for 33% of farm income, “yesterday was the time to forge new trade agreements,” she added.
Gangwish also wants to eliminate roadblocks on sales of fuels with higher blends of ethanol, an industry that uses approximately 30% of the corn crop.
Her message to leaders in Congress starts with two basic questions.
“When was the last time you were on a farm or in rural America? What is your closest connection to a farmer or rancher?”
“COVID has changed our travel patterns, but it is still imperative to educate elected officials on the very thing many of us take for granted, food, fiber and fuel,” she continued. “There is no supply chain without supplies. It is difficult to truly grasp agriculture if you don’t leave the concrete of the city.”
Gangwish understands that all Americans have COVID-19, election and political fatigue. She hopes that no matter the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, elected officials remember that “the bedrock of this nation are those who provide the food, fiber and fuel.”
State issues
Her top four ag-related state issues are property taxes, enhancing ethanol use in Nebraska, growing the livestock industry, and helping young farmers and ranchers succeed.
Gangwish said ag producers’ success depends on constantly looking for ways to make their operations more efficient and diverse. That includes her family’s business.
“Technology has been a game changer for bringing about efficiencies and data-driven decisions,” she said. “It spills over into every aspect of our farm.”
She worries that some ag producers won’t survive yet another tough economic year.
“Word on the countryside is there may be casualties,” Gangwish said. “We cannot afford to lose one farmer.”
“On our operation, we are remaining optimistic. All storms come to an end and blue skies prevail,” she said. “We have had one heck of a stormy six years.”
