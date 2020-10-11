Shelton farmer delivers message to nation’s ag leaders

“We still have many issues that are tangled in the web of the election and COVID-19, but conversations with elected officials and industry leaders have continued,” she said.

Messages to U.S. leaders

So what would this Nebraska farmer say if she could send a message to President Trump?

“The heartbeat of America is agriculture and the rural economy keeps that heart ticking,” Gangwish replied.

That requires markets for U.S. crops.

Gangwish noted that 96% of consumers live outside the United States, so the future of U.S. agriculture largely depends on the ability to sell products to foreign markets. Because exports account for 33% of farm income, “yesterday was the time to forge new trade agreements,” she added.

Gangwish also wants to eliminate roadblocks on sales of fuels with higher blends of ethanol, an industry that uses approximately 30% of the corn crop.

Her message to leaders in Congress starts with two basic questions.

“When was the last time you were on a farm or in rural America? What is your closest connection to a farmer or rancher?”