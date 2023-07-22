SHELTON — Let go. Let God.

That’s what Aaron and Kerri Bly have done ever since they adopted their son Trae 18 years ago. They didn’t know it then, but he had Moebius Syndrome and was autistic.

Where some might see obstacles, they saw opportunity. In 2013, they launched the Kids & Dreams Foundation. In 2015, they opened Operation Shine Camp for children aged 7-12 who are on the autism spectrum.

Offered on the grounds of Covenant Cedars Bible Camp near Central City, the camp’s three 2023 sessions drew a combined 127 campers from Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, South Dakota and Oklahoma.

“The waiting list for the camp is so long we don’t need to advertise,” Kerri said.

The camp is the latest miracle in the journey that began when the Blys adopted Trae, then stepped back and let God lead the way.

First, Trae

The Blys were in the delivery room when Trae was born in 2005, but they had no idea what awaited them.

He was in the NICU for several weeks because he couldn’t eat. The Blys had to pump his cheeks to get him to suck on his bottle.

“I waited and waited for him to smile,” Kerri said. “He didn’t make scrunchy newborn faces. He was weak. He had low muscle tone. But we were so blind and so in love with him. We were so grateful to have him.”

He required eye surgery when he was just two years old because his eyes were crossed. His eyeballs didn’t move from side to side.

He was well past two before he walked and talked. He had facial paralysis, so he doesn’t smile. He can’t fully close his mouth. He had a club foot, too.

At the age of three, he was diagnosed as autistic.

Kerri researched the internet and concluded, correctly, that he suffered from Moebius Syndrome, a rare condition that results from underdevelopment of the facial nerves that control some eye movements and facial expressions. It can also affect the nerves responsible for speech, chewing and swallowing.

In his first 10 years, Trae had dozens of trips to doctors and hospitals, “but it’s amazing how far he’s come,” Aaron, an operations officer at Bruning Bank in Kearney, said.

Foster parents

The Blys initially lived in a small house in Minden. The couple met at Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk in 1994. By their second date, they discovered that each envisioned adopting children after they married. They married in 1996.

In summer 2006, friends of Kerri’s parents invited them out to an old brick schoolhouse between Shelton and Kenesaw. The friends had once run a boys' group home there, and now they hoped that the Blys would begin a group home of their own there.

“My dad Gale Bly was a teacher and coach for 50 years,” Aaron said. “Seeing the lives he’s impacted, we wanted to try to make an impact on kids as well, so we decided to move out there to start up a boys’ home.”

Seeing the old house, “We fell in love with the place,” Kerri said.

But the state nixed the plan because group homes were becoming obsolete. Instead, it asked the Blys to become foster parents. The Blys plunged in, even though "we knew it would be hard to see kids come and go,” Aaron said. They moved into the old schoolhouse and began doing foster care.

Four siblings arrive

Foster care was rewarding, especially for Kerri, who always wanted to be a wife and mother.

“We went into foster care thinking that if it was right, we’d give foster kids a permanent home, but we also understood that Trae needed special kids to love and accept him,” Kerri said.

For a year, they cared for three foster children who were siblings: Gabby, then 8; Christian, 5; and Seth, 3 months. The children arrived on a Tuesday.

"By the weekend, we said, 'If needed, we would keep them permanently," Kerri said. "The new kids loved Trae. Christian loved Hot Wheels cars, and he engaged with Trae, trying to pull him into his world. That's when we knew."

But after a year, the three were returned to their birth mother.

Six months later, the state asked the Blys to take them back permanently — and not just three, but a fourth child, E.J. who had been born during those six months. The couple said yes. The adoption was finalized in August 2011.

All five children required adaptations. Trae has sensory issues and didn’t want his hair cut, but if Kerri put him in a tub of rice with toys in it, she could cut his hair with scissors. She could shave it in the back only if he was watching his favorite show on his iPad.

"Nobody but Seth can cut his toenails," she said.

Kids & Dreams Foundation

Ten years ago, believing they could help others by sharing their journey, Aaron launched the nonprofit Kids & Dreams Foundation.

Meanwhile, every summer, Trae would sadly watch his siblings go to Royal Family Kids Camp for children who are in the foster care system. He wanted to go to camp, too, but there was no camp for autistic children in Nebraska.

Aaron rolled up his sleeves. With the help of friends, he created the Operation Shine Camp in just six months. He leaped in blindly with little organization and no spreadsheets. Everything was done on paper. Supplies were in original shipping boxes. At that point, Kerri got involved and help fine-tune some of the details.

Its first year, 2015, the camp had 24 campers and 70 volunteers. By 2016, it was off and running. “Every year, we’d look at what didn’t go well and try to make it better,” she said.

With two trained counselors per camper, children swim, fish, go rock climbing, ride horses and do archery. Those who cannot tolerate noise and activity are offered quieter activities.

In 2021, a day camp was added, offering most of the same activities.

Operation Shine Camp is supported by about 400 volunteers, supporters and more. This year between 35 and 40 volunteers came to all three camps. Aaron calls Covenant Cedars “the Rolls Royce” of camps.

Freedom Award

The Blys are deeply touched by the positive testimonials they have gotten from campers and counselors. “The volunteers didn’t know it would impact them, too,” Aaron said.

In 2020, the couple was awarded the Kearney Hub’s Freedom Humanitarian Award. Enthusiastic nominations came from families of campers, and volunteers.

The Kids & Dreams Foundation has an annual golf tournament at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course, but its biggest fundraiser is Mouse Madness, a live mouse race held in March at the Buffalo County fairgrounds. Some 400 people attended this year.

They hold annual conferences on autism every fall in Kearney. They hope to launch a support group for parents of autistic children, partnering with the ARC of Buffalo County. Someday the couple would like to expand, especially west towards North Platte, where few services exist for the families of autistic children.

Autism spectrum

No two autistic children are alike, the couple has learned. Their oldest daughter Gabby has autistic symptoms they did not initially recognize, and they were surprised when their youngest child, E.J., was recently diagnosed on the autistic spectrum because he displays symptoms differently.

“We got the diagnosis two weeks before camp this year, and the first thing he said was, ‘Can I go to camp? He had watched Trae go to camp, and he wanted to go, too,” Kerri said.

E.J. is 13, and the camp's age limit is 12, but the board insisted he come. “He beamed when I told him he could go,” his mother said.

The Bly children include Gabby, 23, who is married and living in Omaha, and Christian, 19, who is studying mechanics at Southeast Community College. Still at home are Trae, now 18; Seth, 15; and E.J.

Trae, 18, graduated in May from Shelton High School and works at Family Fresh Market. In August, he will begin a nine-month Project Search program sponsored by Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation, CHI Health and Kearney High School, where he will sample kitchen and maintenance positions and more.

His parents can’t say enough about the love and support he has received from the Shelton community. The same girl invited Trae to the Shelton High School prom his junior and senior years.

This spring, when the Shelton Bulldogs received the sportsmanship award at the state basketball tournament, the team and administrators insisted that Trae accept the trophy in Lincoln's Bank Arena.

“Girls always looked out for him like they were mama bears. Some of them told us they learned more from him than they did in school,” Kerri said.

Because the Blys wonder where Trae will live as he ages, Kerri has envisioned building a few houses on their large property, with supervisors in each home. More children are diagnosed as autistic these days, she said, and “we need more independent living places for them when they grow up.”

The couple never dreamed that their foundation would blossom the way it has, or their lives, either. “I always wanted to be a wife and a mom, but I expected two kids and a white picket fence. This journey is not what I imagined, but I wouldn’t trade my life for the world,” Kerri said.