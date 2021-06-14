Sexual assault, child abuse incest charges filed against Sherman County man, woman

KEARNEY — A Sherman County man and woman are charged with a combined 16 felonies accusing them of several counts of sexual assault of a child, child abuse and incest.

The man is charged in Sherman County Court with assault by strangulation, terroristic threats, three counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child, incest, child abuse, unlawful intrusion, visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and manufacturing visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. The incidents are alleged to have happened between December 2019 and May 2021.

Records indicate 10 of the 11 charges involve an alleged victim who is at least 12 years old, but less than 16. The child abuse charge involves a second alleged victim.

The woman is charged in county court with four counts of aiding and abetting the man on four counts of sexual assault of a child, aiding and abetting child abuse and incest, all felonies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records indicate that the man is accused of abusing and sexually assaulting the alleged victims, while the woman is accused of knowing about the alleged incidents. Records indicate the first alleged victim and the man had sex three to four times a week starting when she was 14, and that the man allegedly had a recording device inside a bathroom used by the victims.