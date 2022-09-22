 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sexual assault charge against Polk man dismissed in Buffalo County

  • 0
courtroom gavel
METRO

KEARNEY — A Polk man has been convicted of felony unlawful intrusion in a case that originally included an allegation of felony sexual assault.

Last week in Buffalo County District Court the sexual assault charge was dismissed against Jacob R. Hogan, 19, and he pleaded no contest to the intrusion charge.

The incident happened on Aug. 28, 2021. Records detailing the allegations against Hogan are sealed; however, the charge says he made public an image or video of another person without consent.

Judge John Marsh accepted Hogan's plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to complete a presentence investigation report, including a substance abuse evaluation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment and psychological and chemical dependency — will help the judge issue an appropriate sentence.

People are also reading…

Sentencing will be in November.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buffalo County remailing tax notice postcards

Buffalo County remailing tax notice postcards

The valuation submitted to the postcard printer for the school districts should have included the property valuation for the entire school district, not just the parts of the districts that are in Buffalo County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Captain America helps repair roofs in New Orleans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News