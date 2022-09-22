Sexual assault charge against Polk man dismissed in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — A Polk man has been convicted of felony unlawful intrusion in a case that originally included an allegation of felony sexual assault.

Last week in Buffalo County District Court the sexual assault charge was dismissed against Jacob R. Hogan, 19, and he pleaded no contest to the intrusion charge.

The incident happened on Aug. 28, 2021. Records detailing the allegations against Hogan are sealed; however, the charge says he made public an image or video of another person without consent.

Judge John Marsh accepted Hogan's plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to complete a presentence investigation report, including a substance abuse evaluation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment and psychological and chemical dependency — will help the judge issue an appropriate sentence.

Sentencing will be in November.