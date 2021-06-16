Sex trafficking victim said she was sold to several men for $50

In the summer of 2019 the girl moved to Beaver City to live with another sister, and notified Quinn she was in Nebraska and ready to work. The two met in Beaver City where the girl said Quinn took her to a corn field a short distance from town where he sexually touched her and forced her to perform oral sex on him. Afterward, the girl got out of the vehicle to try and walk away when the she said Quinn put a knife to her throat.

“I’m homicidal not suicidal. Don’t think I won’t kill you,” the girl claimed Quinn told her.

Again, he forced her to perform oral sex on him. From then on the girl said she had regular contact with Quinn out of fear he would hurt her.

Twice the girl moved, and in late summer 2020 she moved to a house Quinn owned in Oxford where she didn’t pay rent. There the girl said she had sex with Quinn at least 100 times, half of the time when she was 15 years old.

In Nebraska, 16 is the age a person can consent to sex.

Quinn also expected the girl to send him sexually explicit photos and video of herself.