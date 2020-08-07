KEARNEY — The Target store in Kearney has experienced several situations in which employees tested positive for COVID-19.
A corporate spokesman confirmed on Friday that the company’s store at 4800 Third Ave. in Kearney has had a number of employees with the virus, and said that in each case Target took appropriate actions.
Responding to an information request from the Hub, the spokesman said in a prepared statement that the Kearney store “has experienced multiple team member positive cases of the coronavirus.”
In each of the cases, the affected employees went into quarantine and are following health department guidelines, which call for a two-week quarantine. The employees also are being paid while they are on leave, “and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time,” Target said.
The corporate statement continued:
“After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We have notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures.”
The spokesman said Target’s top priority is the health and safety of its employees and shoppers.
“We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly,” the statement said.
Target employees are required to wear masks, and as of Aug. 1, customers also are required to wear masks. For customers without masks, Target is providing disposable masks free of charge. According to the Target website, the company is emphasizing social distancing, extra cleanliness and other measures to protect the health and safety of employees and customers.
“We’re also providing each of our team members a health checklist to help them monitor for COVID-19 symptoms before heading to work,” according to the website.