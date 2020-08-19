As area students head back to school after an extended break, many were welcomed with new and updated facilities.
Wilcox-Hildreth, Minden, Kearney Catholic, Holdrege and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller recently have completed or are in the process of completing additions or updates to their facilities.
Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools
Staff at Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools were able to move into the west addition of the $8.99 million project at the beginning of August.
“We are starting to get settled. It was pretty exciting to move,” said Wilcox-Hildreth Superintendent Justin Patterson.
Two additions are being built to the main school on the east side of Wilcox. The west addition features a main academic entrance vestibule, new administrative offices, staff workroom, a secure reception area, a family and consumer science classroom and science lab.
The family and consumer science classroom will have three kitchen learning stations, flexible classroom space and a separate storage-laundry room.
The science lab will feature up-to-date technology and equipment, multiple fume hood exhausts, microbiology safety cabinet, separate chemical storage area, three large lab stations and classroom seating.
The larger addition features a new competition gymnasium with a 1,200-seat bleacher capacity, two varsity locker rooms and a coaches’ area. There will be a new activities entrance leading to a commons space that will function as a cafeteria and gathering area for activities and events.
The current gym will be used for junior varsity games and physical education classes. A new kitchen facility will border the commons area.
Patterson expects the kitchen, locker rooms and concessions area to be finished in a month and the gym to be completed in October.
Students and staff alike have been excited about the completion of the project. Patterson credits BD Construction and Wilkins ADP, both of Kearney, for continuing to work during wet weather and the current pandemic.
“We are very, very happy with the project. ... They have been fantastic to work with. It made the process very easy,” he said.
Holdrege Public Schools
Holdrege Public Schools recently completed a $1.75 million project that included a new stadium, high school vocal music room and instrumental music room.
“We had already been planning it and saving for it for a long time. We knew that, for example, in the music rooms those had been largely untouched since the building was constructed back in 1961. They were approximately 60 years old with pretty much everything original in there,” said Holdrege Superintendent Todd Hilyard.
Asbestos removal was a key component in the update to the music rooms. The rooms now have new walls, ceiling, floors, and the band room no longer has tiered flooring. The flat floor allows instrumental music students to set up in different arrangements, Hilyard explained. The vocal music room also features a new sound system.
The former stadium was built in the early 1950s and never had handicap accessibility, Hilyard said. Demolition began on the old stadium in early April. When school discontinued in the spring due to the pandemic, it allowed for an earlier start on the projects.
“They’ve always been probably aspects of our high school facility that we were a little ashamed of, and that script has flipped a bit. Now they are going to be the things we are most proud of and show them off a little bit,” Hilyard said.
Minden Public Schools
Minden Public Schools is in the process of making a $1 million update to their track with a new base and surface. However, the primary focus of the update was to improve the safety and accessibility of the facilities, said Minden Superintendent James Widdifield.
“We did quite a bit of rearranging of athletic events and set up the track to make it accessible and easier for people to get around it in any capacity,” Widdifield explained.
The long and triple jumps were moved to the west, which freed up a safer space to the east for the shot put and discus rings. The project also included adding sidewalks to make it easier for people who are wheelchair bound or need assistance to get to the bleachers.
“Basically, it had been needing some improvement for some time. It was an opportunity where we had saved up enough to take on that project. Obviously give our kids and community a track that was a lot more stable and adequate to have competitions or whatever the event might be,” Widdifield said.
Because of the pandemic, the school was able to get a jump on the project, including updating a bathroom and concession area, new lighting and new bleachers. The home bleachers now have additional handicapped seating and the visitor side received new bleachers.
Widdifield expects the project to be finished by mid-September. While the project is an improvement for the school, it’s something the whole community is able to use, Widdifield said.
“(We have) set things up so the community can use it, too. So, there are a lot of things that place gets used for that is above and beyond the school,” he added.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller added a new gym two years ago, but one of the items cut from the project to keep expenses down was a fitness area, said S-E-M Superintendent Kevin Finkey.
“When they originally passed the bond to do the renovations and build the gymnasium, one of the things several people wanted was to have a place to work out,” he said. “A goal of the board was to follow through with those wishes and be able to add a fitness area. The board had been pretty frugal with their spending and special building fund basically having this in mind. We were able to use our special building fund and build this facility.”
The school also updated their competition gym with new bleachers and a new floor work. The project was planned for the summer, but with school out early they were able to start and complete the gym sooner. It was finished by July 15.
“We didn’t think it would be completed in time for fall sports season. Once we realized we wouldn’t come back to school again last spring, we were able to get the ball rolling,” Finkey said. The fitness center is used on a daily basis by people from the area. Users must fill out paperwork in advance, and they are issued a reader card to enter the facility. There is no financial obligation to use the center.
The school hasn’t had a chance to show the gym to the public yet, but Finkey is excited for the community to see it.
“From the weight room, I have heard many great things. That has been awesome. Our kids love it. Our staff love it. The community people that I have talked to really appreciate it,” he said. “Overall, I would say that it has been something the community has been pretty proud of.”
Kearney Catholic
What started as replacing the bleachers at the Kearney Catholic High School gym, evolved into sanding down and refinishing the floor, repainting lines, ceilings, walls and refinishing the stage in the gym.
“Everything in there got a fresh coat of everything,” said KCHS Principal Matthew Rogers.
The gym is the older gym at KCHS that is used for practice, junior varsity and junior high games. The bleachers in the gym were the original bleachers, and they now feature stairwells and handrails.
“It was never really fan friendly with the seating,” Rogers said.
The KCHS Activities Association raised the funds to replace the bleachers and the floor. The school sold a large amount of the bleacher wood, and people are repurposing it to create picnic tables, benches and engravings. Some are even creating items out of the wood to sell at the KCHS Gold Dinner and Auction.
Students being out of school early allowed the school to have more time to finish the project rather than attempting to finish it in just a few weeks.
“The only thing is missing right now is air conditioning. That piece might be a while before that happens,” said Rogers. “A lot of alumni were excited to see it get brought back to life.”