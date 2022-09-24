Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County

SHELTON — Emergency crews from five agencies, along with AirCare, responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday north of Shelton.

Around 4 p.m. the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to Shelton Road and Grand Island Road for a one-vehicle crash, according to emergency radio traffic. The call was upgraded to a two-vehicle crash, and shortly after arriving at the scene firefighters requested mutual aid from Gibbon and Ravenna for a grass fire that started as a result of the crash.

EMT's from Ravenna, Wood River, and paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan, also were called to the scene. Emergency radio traffic indicated several people were involved in the crash.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, along with members of the Fatality Accident Investigation Team (FAIT) were called to the scene.

The area of the crash is about one mile west of the Buffalo-Hall County line.

No further details are available. Check back for further details.