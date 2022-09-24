 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County

  • 0
police lights

SHELTON — Emergency crews from five agencies, along with AirCare, responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday north of Shelton.

Around 4 p.m. the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to Shelton Road and Grand Island Road for a one-vehicle crash, according to emergency radio traffic. The call was upgraded to a two-vehicle crash, and shortly after arriving at the scene firefighters requested mutual aid from Gibbon and Ravenna for a grass fire that started as a result of the crash.

EMT's from Ravenna, Wood River, and paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan, also were called to the scene. Emergency radio traffic indicated several people were involved in the crash.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, along with members of the Fatality Accident Investigation Team (FAIT) were called to the scene. 

The area of the crash is about one mile west of the Buffalo-Hall County line.

People are also reading…

No further details are available. Check back for further details.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News