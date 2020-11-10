Several local communities set up own giving days

LEXINGTON — Several area communities will be participating in giving days for the first time this year.

Overton, Elwood and Cozad will take part in Lexington Community Foundation’s 10th annual Give Big Lexington on Thursday.

The Kearney County Community Foundation will host their first online Kearney County Giving Day on Nov. 19, and Holdrege will host the ninth annual give2GROW also on Nov. 19.

Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke made the decision before the pandemic to expand Give Big Lexington to include the surrounding communities.

“That has been very, very rewarding to work with these neighboring communities. They are excited about the possibilities too, and they are excited about the potential of this can work and pull their communities together,” Berke said.

With the addition of the three communities, Give Big Lexington will have about 135 agencies and projects participating in the event. Last year’s event brought in $515,000, but the foundation’s goal isn’t just monetary but to raise awareness for these causes, said Berke.