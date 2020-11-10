Several local communities set up own giving days

LEXINGTON — Several area communities will be participating in giving days for the first time this year.
Overton, Elwood and Cozad will take part in Lexington Community Foundation’s 10th annual Give Big Lexington on Thursday.
The Kearney County Community Foundation will host their first online Kearney County Giving Day on Nov. 19, and Holdrege will host the ninth annual give2GROW also on Nov. 19.
Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke made the decision before the pandemic to expand Give Big Lexington to include the surrounding communities.
“That has been very, very rewarding to work with these neighboring communities. They are excited about the possibilities too, and they are excited about the potential of this can work and pull their communities together,” Berke said.
With the addition of the three communities, Give Big Lexington will have about 135 agencies and projects participating in the event. Last year’s event brought in $515,000, but the foundation’s goal isn’t just monetary but to raise awareness for these causes, said Berke.
“The goals are really theirs, not ours to be made. Individual pages state their goals and how they would use their money during the year,” Berke explained. “We encourage everyone to go online and read about different causes and learn what they are trying to do in this area and choose what they care about most.”
The Kearney County Community Foundation is holding an online giving day to raise awareness and funds for local nonprofits, including Bethany Home Foundation, Kearney County Health Services Fund, Minden Opera House, Axtell Community Fund and the Kearney County Community Foundation. Donors can make their contribution on the Kearney County Community Foundation website at anytime ending Nov. 19.
Due to the pandemic, each community is scaling back their in-person events and encouraging online giving.
The day of Phelps County Community Foundation’s give2GROW typically has a party-like atmosphere and board members help make their gifts in-person, said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber. This year there will only be staff and board members allowed in the building, and PCCF has found a variety of ways for donors to give their contributions. Donors can give online, send checks in the mail, drop off in the secure mailbox at PCCF’s front door or call the PCCF office to schedule their contribution to be picked up by a staff or board member. Seven banks in Phelps County are allowing donors to utilize their drive-thrus to make give2GROW donations.
“As we were planning for give2GROW this year, we recognized flexibility was going to be critical, so this summer we developed an alternate plan in an effort to get ahead of the game,” said Faber. “After a few consultations with Two Rivers Public Health Department, we made a few more changes to the plan and feel we have put the best measures in place to ensure the safety of our donors, board members, staff and the community.”
Last year’s give2GROW brought in a record $892,000, and there are 79 organizations participating in the event this year.
Lexington Community Foundation also will be scaling back their in-person event this year and encouraging contact-less donations. If donors wish to stop by, there will be masks available and hand sanitizer. Volunteers will be spaced out throughout the building, Berke said.
“(We are) being cautious at the same time as providing opportunity,” Berke said. “The needs don’t go away. When you read the causes and what they do for our community, that is a big part of what happens here and the volunteer efforts, and it’s good to support those so we can continue to take advantage of those services and the causes they are presenting.”
