Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics to choose from in Buffalo, Dawson counties

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Buffalo and Dawson counties in the coming weeks.

These clinics will offer the free Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots 21 days apart.

First doses will be given:

- 4-7 p.m. today at Two Rivers Public Health, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney.

- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N, Kearney

- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29 at El Tropico, 201 E. Fifth St., Lexington

- 1-7 p.m. May 6 at El Tropico, 201 E. Fifth St., Lexington

Second doses will be given:

- 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Viaero Center, 609 Platte Ave., Kearney.

Appointments must be made for these clinics by registering at vaccinate.ne.gov/en-us. For assistance, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.

Anyone aged 16 and older is eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine. More clinics will be scheduled in the near future.