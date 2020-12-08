Several area schools qualify for state play production competition

Area schools competed in their district play production competitions last week with several qualifying for state.
Cozad, Gothenburg, Ravenna, Loup City and Bertrand will perform this week at their class’s state competition. In all classes but Class A, schools must place first in their district to qualify. In Class A, the top two teams from each district move on to state.
Other local schools earned the following spots at districts:
Class A
- Kearney - Third
- Lexington - Fourth
Class B
- Minden - Third
- Kearney Catholic - Fifth
- Holdrege - Seventh
Class C1
- Gibbon - Second
- Wood River - Fourth
Class C2
- Alma - Second
- Elm Creek - Fourth
- Overton - Sixth
- Amherst - Third
Class D1
- Pleasanton - Third
- Loomis - Fourth
- Wilcox-Hildreth - Fifth
- Elwood - Sixth
- Axtell - Seventh
- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller - Eighth
Class D2
- Litchfield - Third
- Ansley - Second
- Eustis-Farnam - Sixth
