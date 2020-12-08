 Skip to main content
Several area schools qualify for state play production competition

KHS one act-04.jpg (copy)

Elijah Cordes (Gustav Schroder), left, argues with Karson Walters (Otto) during a dress rehearsal last week for Kearney High School’s one act, “937.” KHS earned third place at its district competition on Saturday.

 Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

Area schools competed in their district play production competitions last week with several qualifying for state.

Cozad, Gothenburg, Ravenna, Loup City and Bertrand will perform this week at their class’s state competition. In all classes but Class A, schools must place first in their district to qualify. In Class A, the top two teams from each district move on to state.

Other local schools earned the following spots at districts:

Class A

- Kearney - Third

- Lexington - Fourth

Class B

- Minden - Third

- Kearney Catholic - Fifth

- Holdrege - Seventh

Class C1

- Gibbon - Second

- Wood River - Fourth

Class C2

- Alma - Second

- Elm Creek - Fourth

- Overton - Sixth

- Amherst - Third

Class D1

- Pleasanton - Third

- Loomis - Fourth

- Wilcox-Hildreth - Fifth

- Elwood - Sixth

- Axtell - Seventh

- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller - Eighth

Class D2

- Litchfield - Third

- Ansley - Second

- Eustis-Farnam - Sixth

