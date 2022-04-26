Seventh Casey’s store now open in south Kearney

KEARNEY — Customers at Kearney’s newest Casey’s convenience store can buy slices of single-topping pizza for $1, donuts for 50 cents and medium fountain drinks or coffee for $1 for as long as the location’s opening celebration lasts.

Casey’s remodeled and rebranded the former Kearney Liquor Ampride, and on April 21 began celebrating the reopening of the business at 1107 Second Ave.

The new Casey’s gives the Ankeny, Iowa-based chain its seventh Casey’s convenience store in Kearney. Those stores are at: 115 E. 25th St.; 607 W. 39th St.; 705 Second Ave.; 112 W. Talmadge St.; 2710 W. 24th St.; 1308 E. 39th St.; and the new location at 1107 Second Ave.

The Casey’s chain dominates the Kearney region by the number of its convenience stores and gas stations, and overall owns more than 2,400 locations across the United States.

The new 2,509 square-foot store is open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week. It offers a six-gasoline pump island with diesel, 87E and 87C. In addition, the store has made-from-scratch pizza, bakery items, breakfast sandwiches and burritos, a full-service free-brewed coffee station, and more.

At the pump, customers will earn points for fuel purchases. In addition to being an easy way to order Casey’s handmade pizza, a Casey’s app gives guests access to special offers and discounts on the things they buy.

“We are constantly listening to our guests so we are meeting their needs and giving them a reason to visit Casey’s every day,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer. “In addition to great products, we offer guests a fantastic loyalty program — Casey’s Rewards — where they can earn and choose how they use the points they get when they shop with us.”

Wes Hodge of Gibbon owned the convenience and package store on Second Avenue in south Kearney, and sold it to Casey’s.

The chain is a Fortune 500 company. Founded more than 50 years ago, it has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the United States’ fifth-largest pizza chain.

According to its press release, Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations.