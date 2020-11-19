Seven more die of COVID-19, 95 new cases reported Wednesday by Two Rivers

KEARNEY – Seven more people in this region have died of COVID-19, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Three are from Buffalo County: a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s. Three more are from Dawson County: two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s. A Phelps County man in his 70s also died from COVID-19.

The death count in the seven-county Two Rivers area is now 53, with 12 deaths in the past week.

Two Rivers reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. New cases included 51 in Buffalo County, 18 in Dawson County, 12 in Kearney County, seven in Phelps County, four in Gosper County, two in Harlan County and one in Franklin County.

As of Thursday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 17 COVID-19 patients, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 44 COVID-19 patients.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 5,955 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,315 no longer show symptoms. The status of the other 2,640 patients cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said

Total case numbers are:

- Buffalo County: 3,019

- Dawson County: 1,745

- Franklin County: 146