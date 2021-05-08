Serving mankind: Kearney's Dick Cochran to receive Sertoma’s top award

The fledgling Hot Meals USA first fed people in the Kearney area after the March floods of 2019 and again after floods that July.

In spring 2020, when COVID shut down restaurants and senior centers and kept people indoors, Cochran set up the Hot Meals USA trailer and, again assisted by volunteers, served free lunches for 10 weeks in the Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot. He works with Cash-Wa to get low-cost meals and often prepares the meat in large smokers at Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que.

In August 2020, he pulled strings and was able to get regular deliveries of free food for Nebraska through the USDA Farmers to Families program. In that program, volunteers give boxes of food to anyone who drives up.

Cochran said each box holds food for 25 individual meals, “so we are well over 25 million meals.” On Thursday morning alone, Hot Meals passed out enough food in Kearney to serve 5,000 families. The USDA program had been slated to end in April, but it’s still going.