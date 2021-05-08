Serving mankind: Kearney's Dick Cochran to receive Sertoma’s top award

KEARNEY — Dick Cochran isn’t just feeding people with his Hot Meals USA nonprofit. He’s having fun.
“If I had to work, I’d be in trouble,” he said.
He spoke those words Thursday morning as he sat still — something he rarely does — and combed through texts, phone messages and emails inside Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que at 222 W. 42nd St., which he formerly owned but sold to his son when he retired.
“It’s so much fun to do Hot Meals. I thought I was having fun before, but now that we’re going after other stuff, it amazes me,” he said.
That enthusiasm, and the impact of Hot Meals USA, which feeds people after disasters, are why Cochran will receive the Service to Mankind Award from the Sertoma Club on Monday evening. Club members made the nominations.
Asked about the award, Cochran shook his head.
“I was surprised. I run around like a chicken with my head cut off, but I really don’t do that much. What I really do is give people tools and directions. Then volunteers step up and do amazing things,” he said.
“I’ll accept the award, but it’s really for all the people who volunteer. This past year, people put in 100,000 volunteer hours on just our work during COVID.”
A jump-start
The fledgling Hot Meals USA first fed people in the Kearney area after the March floods of 2019 and again after floods that July.
In spring 2020, when COVID shut down restaurants and senior centers and kept people indoors, Cochran set up the Hot Meals USA trailer and, again assisted by volunteers, served free lunches for 10 weeks in the Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot. He works with Cash-Wa to get low-cost meals and often prepares the meat in large smokers at Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que.
In August 2020, he pulled strings and was able to get regular deliveries of free food for Nebraska through the USDA Farmers to Families program. In that program, volunteers give boxes of food to anyone who drives up.
Cochran said each box holds food for 25 individual meals, “so we are well over 25 million meals.” On Thursday morning alone, Hot Meals passed out enough food in Kearney to serve 5,000 families. The USDA program had been slated to end in April, but it’s still going.
“Tuesday, I got a call from Kansas City. They’ll send us 1,600 more boxes. We had 56 semis scheduled for deliveries in May, and now we’re up to 58. One’s going to North Platte. The other will be dropped off in Omaha for the Santee Indian Reservation,” he said. “This city of 35,000 people served 1 million meals in the past year. That’s unreal,” he said.
Beyond that, he served 186,000 meals in 2020, including lunches at MONA, free Thanksgiving and Christmas Day meals in place of the free holiday dinners served by Kearney Area Concerned Citizens and the First United Methodist Church, and the trip he made to Iowa to feed people after the August derecho.
“That’s separate from the 1 million meals we gave away at the Farmers to Families program,” he said.
Feeding hearts and souls
Cochran, a retired restaurateur, was inspired to launch Hot Meals USA when he lived in Joplin, Missouri. After a tornado tore through that city in 2011, he drove into town from his untouched property 11 miles out of town and eyed the damage.
The next morning, he and friends took eight barbecue grills, 200 pounds of hamburger and nearly 500 hot dogs to a college campus in Joplin. When someone told them, “We don’t need the food yet,” Cochran responded, “What about the fire and safety crews who have been up all night?” Within hours, Cochran’s entourage set up. It fed victims and safety crews for the next three days.
That whetted his appetite to do more.
He formed Hot Meals USA in October 2017 and purchased his first empty trailer the following spring. He assumed it would be ready by summer 2019.
In fact, in early 2019, as Cochran was organizing the nonprofit, he told the Kearney Hub, “Someone asked me, ‘What if, after all this work, we never need this trailer?’ My response was, ‘Good.’”
Little did he know what was coming.
In late March 2019, floods ravaged central Nebraska. Hot Meals USA wasn’t quite ready, but Cochran dashed in anyway and, assisted by volunteers as always, fed 200 appreciative people in Dannebrog. He fed a crowd in Gibbon five days later.
With more floods four months later and the COVID-19 pandemic, he has barely paused to sleep.
Cornhusker fans
What Cochran loves most is simply helping people.
Last August, retired Kearney architect Jeff Hinrichs and his wife Roxie accompanied Cochran to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after the derecho there. “We pulled in and just one lane of the road was open. There was no electricity,” Cochran said.
“Volunteers showed up, but they were all shell-shocked. In town, 85% of homes had been damaged. Some were gone. That first night, we had 60 dozen ears of corn, and I knew if we were going to feed lunch the next day, we had to shuck that corn,” he said.
About 20 sad-eyed, dazed volunteers formed a big circle and began to work on the corn.
Nobody said a word.
“I’ve never seen a circle of 15-20 people shucking corn without saying a word. Everyone was so depressed. Then here comes Jeff Hinrichs taking pictures, and afterward, he said, ‘I turned 20 Iowa people into cornhusker fans,’” Cochran said.
“They were quiet at first. Then they began laughing, and they never stopped. From that moment on, Jeff lost his name. He was called ‘Nebraska.’ They came back the next day wearing Iowa State shirts, or Iowa Hawkeyes shirts. There were smiles, laughing and joking until we left there five days later,” he said.
Smiling volunteers
That, Cochran insists, is what Hot Meals is all about. “Today, as I watched volunteers in the Farmers to Families distribution at the fairgrounds, one lady drove in and said she needed 15 boxes because she wanted to deliver food and milk to her neighbors,” he said.
She got it. No problem.
“Volunteers smile. They wave to people who drive through and tell them to have a good day. Nobody judges anybody. They are all glad to help,” he said.
When older volunteers stepped aside last year when COVID hit, younger people took their place. “This tells me that this has a future,” Cochran said.
He never expected Hot Meals USA to be needed this long, but he’s not complaining. The trailer heads out whenever it’s requested. Not long ago, Hot Meals USA fed 90 people, most younger than age 25, during Alma’s annual spring cleanup, “It was a fun job,” Cochran said. Hot Meals USA now can be called by FEMA after humanitarian disasters.
Cochran has done it all without a single government grant. His trailers, food and more are funded entirely by donations.
“Most donations come from the Kearney area, but not long ago I got an oddball check from Los Angeles,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of money in the bank, but money doesn’t do any good sitting in the bank anyway.”