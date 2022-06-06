 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Sertoma recognizes Kearney mayor with club's Service to Mankind award

Stan Clouse - Sertoma Service to Mankind

Stan Clouse keeps busy in his elected role as mayor of Kearney, but he also is active in numerous community service roles. As mayor he welcomes many organizations to Kearney for conventions. 

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The list of Stan Clouse’s memberships, community service and professional achievement would fill a phone book.

He said that giving time and talent to the community is his way of filling a broken heart.

Clouse and his wife, Leann, lost their only child, Jeremiah, to inoperable brain cancer when the boy was 8. The couple then moved from North Platte to Kearney for a new start, and poured themselves into community service as a way to numb the hurt and fill the void of their loss.

“After losing him it was just the two of us, so we got more involved in the community,” Clouse said. “Even though it was very devastating, we chose to grieve in a way that honored him in different areas.”

Leann and Stan spent some of their time mentoring kids. He said that in a way the kids were surrogates. Through the time the Clouses spent helping kids, they got a glimpse of what might have been if they had not lost Jeremiah.

“It was an experience for us to fill the void,” Clouse said.

And then Leann died in 2010. Clouse lost his wife to cancer, but he didn’t lose his appetite for community service. The list of Clouse’s achievements, involvement and giving back continues to grow.

Some of his current and past community service includes:

- Youth exchange officer for Rotary International and mentor and advisory board president for TeamMates of Nebraska.

- Host parent for exchange students attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

- Board member and performer for North Platte Playhouse.

- Nationally, one of only nine certified speakers for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For his involvement in a broad range of community service, the Kearney Sertoma Club has named Clouse the 2022 recipient of the club’s annual Service to Mankind Award.

Clouse combines his roles as Kearney’s mayor and his position as account manager for Nebraska Public Power District to grow the local economy and respond as mayor during major emergencies, such as the two floods of 2019.

“The economic development takes a lot of time, but it’s also fun and I enjoy doing it,” he said.

As a 45-year employee of NPPD, he helped early in his career to build the huge Gerald Gentleman generating plant at Sutherland. More recently, he helped to recruit a company to build Nebraska’s largest solar farm in Kearney.

Clouse also brought Compute North to Kearney. The Minnesota-based company operates a data center for bit coin mining in Kearney’s TechoNE technology park.

He has filled a dozen or so roles with the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and helped to train new leaders with Leadership Kearney and Leadership Nebraska.

As mayor of one of Nebraska’s most progressive communities, Clouse is a familiar face to the thousands of visitors who arrive in Kearney for business conferences and special events.

He said when he welcomes convention-goers to the city he crows a bit about Kearney.

“The Kearney culture is doing what’s best for our community,” he said. “The way Kearney pulls together is what sets us apart.”

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

STAN CLOUSE

Stan Clouse’s record of community service, involvement and contributions is extensive:

Current Community Service

Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce – Leadership Nebraska Class 1

Class 1 (inaugural state wide class – 2007)

Alumni board member

Great Platte River Road Archway Board of Directors

Buffalo County Economic Development Council Board of Directors

Junior Achievement – Elementary School Presenter

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Nebraska - Volunteer

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce – Colonels ambassador group

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce – Ex Officio Director

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce – Legislative Committee Vice Chair

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce – Sports & Recreation Committee

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce – Front Door Task Force

University of Nebraska at Kearney – Center for Rural Research and Development Advisory Council

Leadership Kearney – 2009 Distinguished Alumnus Award Winner

Past Community Service

Rotary International Youth Exchange Officer – Kearney Noon Club

Rotary International Orientation Chair – Kearney clubs

Rotary International – President Kearney Noon Club, all club offices held

Rotary International – Assistant District Governor, District 5630

Rotary International – District Youth Exchange Committee, Outbound Counselor

Rotary International – Charter Member of the North Platte Sunrise Club

Leadership Kearney – 1998 Graduate Class 7

Leadership Kearney – Board Member

Kearney Senior Center Board of Directors

Youth Leadership Kearney – Program chairperson

Shelton Booster Club

TeamMates of Nebraska – President of Kearney Advisory Board

TeamMates of Nebraska – Youth mentor

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Nebraska – State Chapter Board Member

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Nebraska – National Speakers Bureau (one of only nine certified speakers in the nation) Make-A-Wish Foundation of Nebraska – Wish Grantor, Fund Raising, Special Events

University of Nebraska at Kearney – International Student Friendship Program host parent

North Platte Community Playhouse – Board Member, performer

Miss Nebraska Pageant – Stage Manager

Nebraska Softball Association – Tournament Director (district and state)

Hobbies/Civic Interests

Heartland Singers (North Platte) – Community choir (past)

City Singers (Grand Island) – Community choir (past)

Housing Parents – Rotary Youth Exchange, USHL Hockey (past)

Wood Carving – National Woodcarvers Association, North Platte, Kearney, Omaha clubs

Golf

Member – Elks Club

Member – Eagles Club

Municipal Government

Kearney City Council 2003 – present

Kearney Mayor 2006 - present

League of Municipalities – Executive Board of Directors (past)

League of Municipalities - Legislative Committee

Kearney Board of Adjustments 2001- 2003

Shelton Village Board Member 1999 – 2001

North Platte Planning Commission 1995 – 1997

State Natural Resources Commission – Governor Appointment 2011

Water Funding Task Force – Legislative/Governor Appointment

Human Trafficking Task Force Chair – Legislative/Governor Appointment 2012

Greater Nebraska Chief Elected Officials Board - Governor Heineman Appointment 2007

2016 UNK Cope Cornerstone of Excellence Award winner – Highest honor bestowed by UNK.

2017 Regional Diplomat of the Year

2022 Kearney Sertoma – Service To Mankind Award winner

Employment History

Nebraska Public Power District 1978 - Present

Account Manager – South Central Nebraska Area - Kearney

SERVICE TO MANKIND AWARD WINNERS

The Kearney Sertoma Club has recognized outstanding Service to Mankind for almost four decades. Recipients have included:

Stan Clouse • 2022

Dick Cochran • 2021

Paul Younes • 2020

Wayne McKinney • 2019

Earl Rademacher • 2018

Chuck Prochaska • 2017

Bill Ballou • 2016

Iain Nicolson Audubon Center • 2015

Tom Tye II • 2014

Ward Schrack • 2013

Kearney Little League • 2012

Joel Johnson • 2011

Beverly Pickens and Evelyn Vohland • 2010

Leonard Skov • 2009

Kearney Honor Guard • 2008

Karen Sorenson • 2007

Kearney Volunteer Fire Dept • 2006

Jim Fudge • 2005

Bill and Audrey Nelson • 2004

Jim Wilson • 2003

Mary Ruth Steffens • 2002

Ben Homan • 2001

Jerry and Edith Marlatt • 2000

Charles and Judy Messbarger • 1999

Carl Spelts • 1998

Phillip Holmgren • 1997

Marcia Welch • 1996

Myron and Eva Osterberg • 1995

F.M. “Mike” Shada • 1994

Kearney Goodfellows • 1993

Alice Howell • 1992

Norma Ramsay • 1991

Evelyn Brown • 1990

Ron and Carol Cope • 1989

Jim and Evelyn Ross • 1988

Dave and Lorma Wiebe • 1987

Janet Yost • 1986

Suzanne Morrissey • 1985

Ed and Lois Tollefsen and Keith & Joyce Cottrell • 1984

Ellen W. Baldwin • 1983

Orvel and Agnes Woodward • 1982

Bernie Dineen • 1981

Donna Cousins Smith • 1980

Bill and Marilyn Schnuerle • 1979

Ken and Bev Kimball • 1978

Truxton Routh • 1977

