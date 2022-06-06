Sertoma recognizes Kearney mayor with club's Service to Mankind award

KEARNEY — The list of Stan Clouse’s memberships, community service and professional achievement would fill a phone book.

He said that giving time and talent to the community is his way of filling a broken heart.

Clouse and his wife, Leann, lost their only child, Jeremiah, to inoperable brain cancer when the boy was 8. The couple then moved from North Platte to Kearney for a new start, and poured themselves into community service as a way to numb the hurt and fill the void of their loss.

“After losing him it was just the two of us, so we got more involved in the community,” Clouse said. “Even though it was very devastating, we chose to grieve in a way that honored him in different areas.”

Leann and Stan spent some of their time mentoring kids. He said that in a way the kids were surrogates. Through the time the Clouses spent helping kids, they got a glimpse of what might have been if they had not lost Jeremiah.

“It was an experience for us to fill the void,” Clouse said.

And then Leann died in 2010. Clouse lost his wife to cancer, but he didn’t lose his appetite for community service. The list of Clouse’s achievements, involvement and giving back continues to grow.

Some of his current and past community service includes:

- Youth exchange officer for Rotary International and mentor and advisory board president for TeamMates of Nebraska.

- Host parent for exchange students attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

- Board member and performer for North Platte Playhouse.

- Nationally, one of only nine certified speakers for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For his involvement in a broad range of community service, the Kearney Sertoma Club has named Clouse the 2022 recipient of the club’s annual Service to Mankind Award.

Clouse combines his roles as Kearney’s mayor and his position as account manager for Nebraska Public Power District to grow the local economy and respond as mayor during major emergencies, such as the two floods of 2019.

“The economic development takes a lot of time, but it’s also fun and I enjoy doing it,” he said.

As a 45-year employee of NPPD, he helped early in his career to build the huge Gerald Gentleman generating plant at Sutherland. More recently, he helped to recruit a company to build Nebraska’s largest solar farm in Kearney.

Clouse also brought Compute North to Kearney. The Minnesota-based company operates a data center for bit coin mining in Kearney’s TechoNE technology park.

He has filled a dozen or so roles with the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and helped to train new leaders with Leadership Kearney and Leadership Nebraska.

As mayor of one of Nebraska’s most progressive communities, Clouse is a familiar face to the thousands of visitors who arrive in Kearney for business conferences and special events.

He said when he welcomes convention-goers to the city he crows a bit about Kearney.

“The Kearney culture is doing what’s best for our community,” he said. “The way Kearney pulls together is what sets us apart.”