Sertoma Club turns 60: Kearney chapter serves mankind, focuses on hearing

KEARNEY — Young Kearney attorney Nick Ridgeway said the Sertoma Club is a good fit for his busy lifestyle.

The group gives him opportunities for community service and keeps him informed about what’s happening in Kearney without requiring a large time commitment.

“For a young person who is relatively new to the community, it provides a continuing education about Kearney,” said Ridgeway, who grew up in Columbus tagging along with his father to Sertoma activities.

Ridgeway is president of the Kearney Sertoma Club, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary year.

The Kearney Sertoma Club had 36 members when it was chartered on Feb. 12, 1962. Today there are 55 club members — all men — who meet weekly at noon Mondays at Kearney’s Holiday Inn.

The club’s major emphasis is battling hearing problems.

Kearney Sertoma has been a significant sponsor for hearing loops installed in several of Kearney’s public venues, including the Merryman Performing Arts Center, World Theatre and Kearney Public Library. The loops help people wearing hearing aids with T-coils to hear music or speeches, and people who don’t need hearing aids.

Through the years, Sertoma has sponsored hearing tests and assisted with the purchase of hearing devices for people in need. The group also sponsors an endowed scholarship at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for students studying audiology and other hearing sciences.

Ridgeway said the Sertomans are proud of their many community contributions, including some of Kearney’s outdoor tennis facilities and shelters at Kearney parks.

Sertomans also encourage residents of Kearney to take pride in their community’s appearance by sponsoring the Sertoma Yard of the Month Award and the club’s annual Service to Mankind Award.

Those three words — Service to Mankind — are abbreviated in the three syllables of the club’s name — Ser-to-ma — and they’re the guiding principle for the club’s mission, historian Pete Kotsiopulos said.

Through the decades, Kotsiopulos has helped document the Kearney Sertomans’ contributions to a better life in Kearney. Some of the history recorded by Kotsiopulos is about younger Sertomans taking ski trips to Colorado or loading canoes and trekking on the Platte River for picnic spots downstream from Kearney.

According to Kotsiopulos, the slate of Kearney Sertoma Club projects and sponsorships reflect the members’ appreciation for the outdoors and active lifestyles. Those projects include Sertoma tennis courts and soccer fields; sponsorship of youth sports clubs; sponsorship of University of Nebraska at Kearney outdoor recreation facilities; sponsorship of picnic shelters in Harmon, West Lincolnway, Dryden and Pioneer parks; and the Balfany Tennis Shelter at Harmon Park.

During its 60 years, the Sertomans have supported numerous community service efforts. A sampling includes BandAid sales for Arc, Halloween haunted house, radios for state tuberculosis hospital, father-son luncheon, drug education committee, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Ted Baldwin Park, state 8-man all-star football game, science fair, Sertoma circus, children’s museum, Press-On Youth Ministries, girls fastpitch softball, Legion baseball, Hero Flight, Central Nebraska Veterans’ Memorial, North Pole Express and Goodfellows drive.

Sertoma also recognizes the contributions of community leaders and outstanding volunteers with the annual Service to Mankind Awards. The program began in 1965, and has shined a spotlight on the selfless work of dozens of individuals.

During the past 10 years the Sertomans have presented their Service to Mankind Award to Ward Schrack, Tom Tye II, Ian Nicolson Audubon Center, Bill Ballou, Chuck Prochaska, Dr. Earl Rademacher, Wayne McKinney, Paul Younes, Dick Cochran and Stan Clouse.

The Sertomans’ major annual fundraiser is a Las Vegas-style stag in November.

Sertomans rotate members through leadership roles. They rise through the ranks to eventually serve as president. After the final year as an officer, the outgoing president chairs the stag fundraiser.

Ridgeway said Sertoma members are proud of their community and their contributions to a better Kearney. “There’s an overall desire, all the guys want to see everyone succeed.”

He said it’s a good feeling to be among others who want to make a difference.

“I know 50 other really solid guys in the community,” he said.