Series of past disappointments fuel Lopers national title run

KEARNEY — Wrestlers know disappointment well. A 16-man bracket has only one winner.

At Sunday night’s reception for the University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team, coach Dalton Jensen pointed to a spot a couple feet from where they set the national championship trophy and said that is where he lost his last collegiate match.

It haunts him every time he walks into the UNK Health and Sports Center.

Recent disappointments motivated the Lopers as they stormed through the brackets, scoring a team-record 127 points to win by 41. Even as they ran away with the team title, the Loper wrestlers avoided watching the scoreboard.

“I was honestly trying to think about the team race as little as possible,” said Josh Portillo, who qualified for the finals at 125 pounds and took second. As the Lopers closed in on the title, people would approach Portillo asking him if the title was in the bag.

He replied, “‘Zip it. I don’t want to hear it yet.’ ... I just wanted to keep going and keep fighting.”

For a team with six members who returned for the extra season granted by the NCAA to account for the lost COVID season, the memories still burn in their hearts.

In 2019, the Lopers had four wrestlers reach the finals — Portillo, Matt Malcolm, Wesley Dawkins and Jarrod Hinrichs. Malcom won as the team finished fifth.

In 2020, all four of the finalists returned they returned with a stronger team only to be told to go home, there would be no tournament.

In 2021, the Lopers watched as St. Cloud State’s heavyweight won the last match of the tournament to give the Huskies a 1 1/2-point win over the Lopers who, as a group, knew that if any one of them had won one more match, the national title would be theirs.

“The journey’s been tough. It was really hard on our athletes,” coach Jensen said. “We had to learn the lesson the hard way from last year where we’re sitting there hoping for other teams to lose.”

So from the start of this year’s meet, when Portillo delivered with a pin in Match No. 1 on Mat No. 1, the Lopers didn’t count the points but kept their focus on the goal.

“We have formed such a bond in the last five years, and some of us for six. ... Being able to go out that way with all of them I would want nothing different,” said Malcom, the only Loper this season who would climb to the top of the national championship podium.

The two-time champion and UNK’s only five-time All-American, Malcom might not have returned for another season if it wasn’t for last year’s disappointing national tournament.

“I don’t think this weekend would have happened without the past two years,” Malcom said. “The past two years gave everyone who was returning a little bit of a chip on our shoulder. More or less we all knew it was our last chance to get it done.”

It didn’t come as easy as the final score at the national tournament would indicate.

Jensen adjusted the lineup two-thirds of the way through, flipping Billy Higgins and Austin Eldredge in weight classes. Higgins finished third at nationals and Eldredge was fourth.

The Lopers also dropped three duals, to St. Cloud State, Central Oklahoma and NAIA power Grand View. But Jensen didn’t lose confidence.

“Traditionally, we’ve just not been the best dual team,” he said. “I think we’ve always been a very strong tournament team. I think the last year we won the national tournament in 2013 we went 1-2 at national duals and got beat out the first day. ... It’s just a different ball game and I would say the focus of our program is to get our guys to peak in March.

“I always knew what these guys were capable of.”

All of them showed their capabilities at the national championship. In previous tournaments, there always have been rounds where the team “rose together or snowballed together,” Malcom said. But the national tournament, things never went downhill for long as the next person would pick up the win and restart the positive momentum.

“We didn’t want to win it for ourselves, we wanted to win it as a family. None of us wanted anything more than to win that team title,” Portillo said.

After Saturday morning’s semifinals, Malcom and fellow finalist Sam Turner returned to the motel.

“I was sitting down at the restaurant ordering some food to go and was sitting there waiting for my food and realized it was sealed. I actually had somebody come up and ask me if I was OK because I was sitting there crying. I had to go upstairs and give Sam a big hug. It was one of the best feelings I’ve had in the sport of wrestling,” Malcom said.

Portillo was with his father in the stands when he received a text message saying the championship was in the bag.

“I almost started crying right then, and same for him because he knew how much it meant to me,” he said.

Portillo lost his final and admitted he was “crushed,” but the team trophy made his years of hard work worth it.

Jensen said the adversity of the past years — “back-to-back years of getting your heart ripped out — made this title more special.

“I think everything happened for a reason. In hindsight, I’m glad we lost. I think it led to what this was,” he said. “It helped these guys really find their true, best selves as a wrestler and a man and overcome that I think is the best benefit for them in the long run of their lives.”

Before the team left for the national tournament at St. Louis, they held their last practice in th wrestling room that has been the Lopers’ home for two decades. They will move into a new practice area next year as the old Cushing Coliseum pool area is converted to the wrestling room.

“There’s nobody better than this senior class to retire this wrestling room. ... They put more blood, sweat and tears in here than anybody and they capped it off with a national championship finish. ... They really left a mark on this program.”