Sept. 11 stair climb at UNK's Foster Field for public, emergency personnel

KEARNEY — First responders, law enforcement, firefighters and the public are invited to a Sept. 11 memorial climb Saturday at Foster Field on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Each participant will climb or walk the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center carrying the name and photo of a fallen hero.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 8 a.m. The climb with start at 8:30 a.m. and finish at 1:30 p.m.

Registration is $25 per climber or walker, and will be taken the day of the event at Foster Field. All proceeds will be donated to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation that supports the families of fallen firefighters.