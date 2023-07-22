Peterson Senior Activity Center
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney
Phone: 308-233-3278
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.
A grilled chicken BLT salad can be ordered instead of the entree, but the order must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. No exceptions.
People are also reading…
Website: www.cityofkearney.org
Lunch menu:
Monday: Lasagna roll
Tuesday: Saucy pork
Wednesday: Liver and onions
Thursday: Chicken taco
Friday: Lemon pepper tilapia
ACTIVITIES
MONDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
1 p.m. Women’s Widow coffee
1:15 p.m. Drop-in pinochle, cribbage
TUESDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Balance and posture
10:30 a.m. Presentation: The Importance of Balance
12:15 p.m. TEAM Balance screens
1-2 p.m. Tech help
1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor
1:30-3:30 p.m. Music jam
WEDNESDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
9:30 a.m. Pole walking
10:30 a.m. Yanney Gardens Tours
1 p.m. Foot clinic
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
3 p.m. Heart & Heart Support
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Strength
1 p.m. Gentle yoga
1:15 p.m. Pinochle, mah jongg
FRIDAY:
9 a.m. Bridge tournament
9:30 a.m. Pole walking
1:30 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
Phelps County Senior Citizen Center
Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege
Phone: 308-995-5345
Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. A salad can be substituted for the main entree. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.
Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Mexican lasagna
Tuesday: Meat loaf
Wednesday: Ham
Thursday: Chicken fried steak
Friday: Hamburger
ACTIVITIES
MONDAY:
1 p.m. Quilting
WEDNESDAY:
12:30 p.m. Assemble newsletter
THURSDAY:
China painters
NOTE: Quilting, card playing and pool are offered every afternoon.