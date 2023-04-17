Peterson Senior Activity Center
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney
Phone: 308-233-3278
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; take-out 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for take-out. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for take-out. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.
Website: www.cityofkearney.org
People are also reading…
Lunch Menu:
Tuesday: Chicken-bacon pasta
Wednesday: Liver & onions
Thursday: Chicken strips
Friday: Breaded fish
April 24: Hamburger
Activities:
TUESDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors - stretch
1 p.m. UNMC student group presentations
1:30-3:30 p.m. Music Jam
4-5 p.m. Tech help
WEDNESDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
9:30 a.m. Craft class
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. Pitch
4:30 p.m. Ukulele class
THURSDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: core strength
Noon: Kearney Live Music
1 p.m. Gentle yoga
1:15 p.m. Pinochle/mah jongg
1:15 p.m. Humanities program: American Roots
5:30 p.m. Yoga
FRIDAY:
9 a.m. Movie: “A Man Called Otto”
9 a.m. Beginner line dance
10 a.m. Advanced line dance
1 p.m. Movie: “A Man Called Otto”
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. Pitch
APRIL 24:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
1 p.m. Women’s Widow Coffee
1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor, pinochle, cribbage
Phelps County Senior Citizen Center
Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege
Phone: 308-995-5345
Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.
Grab & Go and Delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch Menu:
Tuesday: Chicken enchiladas
Wednesday:Swiss steak
Thursday: Roast beef
Friday: Hamburger pizza
April 24: Smothered burritos
ACTIVITIES:
WEDNESDAY:
8:30-11:30 a.m. Monthly Kearney trip
12:30 p.m. Assemble newsletter
THURSDAY:
1-3 p.m. Foot clinic
APRIL 24:
1 p.m. Quilting