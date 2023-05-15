KEARNEY — The Senior Volunteer Program is hosting its first SeniorFest at 1:30 p.m. June 7 at the World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave.

Attendees can see the film "Book Club" and enjoy free pop and popcorn, drawings and giveaways. There is no charge.

This is an opportunity to share the Senior Volunteer Program, which is open to Buffalo County seniors ages 60 and older. it aims to combat loneliness and provide friendship.

SVP is seeking more volunteers as well as people who would like to receive visits from the companions.

The SeniorFest event June 7 is open to all.

For free tickets to the movie, contact Kyla Martin, SVP coordinator, at kmartin@mnca.net or by calling 308-440-0153.