KEARNEY — By popular demand, a second session has been added to the June 7 SeniorFest event sponsored by the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.

All 300 tickets are gone for the 1:30 p.m. event, which includes the movie “Book Club” and free popcorn at the World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. So an identical 6 p.m. event has been added. Just 300 tickets are available.

Free door-to-door rides on Ryde Transit can be arranged for those who need transportation.

The event will showcase Mid’s Senior Volunteer Program, where Buffalo County residents over age 60 assist other seniors with simple tasks such as providing rides, running light errands or taking a meal to someone recovering from surgery.

Volunteers might meet seniors for lunch or the Peterson Senior Activity Center, play games or watch an hour of “Wheel of Fortune” together.

“This is an awesome program. Visiting people is so much fun, and it means so much to those being visited,” Joye Carpenter, coordinator of the program, said.

She has spoken to community groups about SVP and bristles with excitement as she talks about it.

Carpenter herself visits a handful of people regularly. “Today I will take a meal to a woman who just had surgery. I will visit with another woman who has Parkinson's,” she said Monday.

New volunteers will be given a free physical to be sure they can actively volunteer. They must also undergo a comprehensive background check.

They will have a brief training period initially so they ask questions and meet other volunteers. They will then get a notebook with a list of names of people who might need a visit or a phone call.

New volunteers can accompany more seasoned volunteers for a time or two. “We’re not hanging you out to dry,” Carpenter said.

They can volunteer as many, or as few, hours as they choose. At the end of each month, they will be reimbursed for mileage by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. They are also covered by insurance while volunteering.

As an added bonus, Mid takes volunteers to lunch every three months to thank them for participating.

Carpenter gets names of seniors who have simple needs from calls made to Mid. “Someone will call and ask, say, if someone can go golfing with them,” she said.

“It’s a fun, fun program,” she added. “It’s one of the easiest things I’ve ever done. It’s fun! The program benefits both sides, both the senior who needs a visit and the senior who does the visiting.”

People who need a volunteer to do light services or provide company can also contact Mid. Only one hard-and-fast rule applies: men assist men, and women assist women.

“We owe this to our generation, to other seniors,” Carpenter said.

For free tickets to the 6 p.m. event June 7, or for more information, or to request a ride to the event, or to request services of a volunteer, call Mid at 308-865-5675 or email kmartin@mnca.net.